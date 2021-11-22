ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Former Buckeye organizes Rivalry Week tailgate for skilled nursing center

By Dan Pearlman
 4 days ago

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The residents and staff at a central Ohio skilled nursing facility kicked off Rivalry Week with a tailgate party.

Terry White, who played for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 1980s, visited a friend at Arlington Care Center in September. Shortly after he left the Newark facility, he said he felt the need to do something for those who live and work there.

“I was barely out of the parking lot when that happened,” he said. “Before I got to the stoplight, I was calling back here and asking if I could do something.”

White, along with the center’s activities director, planned the party that was held on Monday. It included pizza, drinks, and desserts, along with cornhole and ladder ball. White also signed autographs for those who wanted them.

“It’s about giving back to those that gave to us,” White said. “On Saturday, the kids will be playing in front of 100,000 and there will be another million or so watching, and some of these people were those people for me, and so it’s about giving back.”

White said he hopes to host more tailgate parties in the future.

