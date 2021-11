The most common mistake we see in PMI charts is the incorrect use of the headline PMI for manufacturing. The headline PMI is a gauge based on a number of survey sub-indices which is designed to track the overall health of manufacturing. However, often we see this index incorrectly used as a gauge of manufacturing output growth, which can give misleading signals - especially when used to compare manufacturing performance relative to the service sector. Instead, the manufacturing PMI output index needs to be used.

