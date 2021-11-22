McKay Bay homicide victim lived with man in Lutz after chance meeting at McDonald’s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Questions are still abound as police investigate what happened to a woman whose remains were found by fishermen in McKay Bay.

Tampa police identified the victim as 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholts this past Saturday. She was originally from Erie, Pennsylvania, but recently lived in Lutz with a man she happened to meet.

The man told 8 On Your Side Monday that she only stayed with him for a few days before he asked her to leave.

The man did not want to be identified, but said he first met her in the parking lot of a McDonald’s.

“I met her on Fletcher at McDonald’s,” he said. “Me and my little girl met her and she had a Pennsylvania plate and was in her car, and it was obvious to see that she was homeless and stayed in her car, and she explained to me that her ankles swell up because she slept in her car.”

He said they started a conversation because he had also once lived in Erie.

“I just invited her to stay because I have three bedrooms and two baths, and she was from Erie, Pennsylvania, and I had worked for the City of Erie one time 40 years ago,” the man said.

He said it soon became clear she had some personal issues, so he told her she had to leave.

“She didn’t spend much time at the house,” he said. “She would be gone all night sometimes, but she always acted normal and she was always real good and meticulous about cleaning the house up for me. We talked about Erie and the mall is gone and yada, yada and that was it and I told her she would have to leave, and a day or two later, she left.”

Tampa police officers searched his home, but he said he doesn’t know what happened to her.

“They got a search warrant and they took my van, and they’re not going to find anything,” the man said. “There is no evidence in there. There is evidence that she had been in here probably, but that’s it.”

Tampa police are still actively investigating the case and have not named a suspect or person of interest.

