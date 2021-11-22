ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

SD1 Awards Honors to Four Local Contractors

rcnky.com
 4 days ago

Sanitation District 1 presented its 2021 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to four local construction companies for their work on storm water challenges and other areas. SD1 has presented the awards for sixteen years. This year's recipients are Sean...

www.rcnky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Circleville Herald

PCCYL honors local students

CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership selected five local students to represent Pickaway County at the Town Meeting on Tomorrow’s Leadership Conference. Olivia Wastier, from Circleville; Josiah Paul, from Logan Elm; Joshua Poole, from Westfall; Andrew Dean, from Teays Valley; and Andreas Tsitroulis, from New Hope Christian...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
journaltrib.com

NCC awards grants to local groups

The Flaxton World War I Memorial Hall has been awarded $3,000 from NCC and partner CoBank. NCC photoNCC and the other Rural ILECs in North Dakota who are members of the Rural Development Finance Corporation (RDFC) are given $2,000 to distribute to community-owned entities, nonprofits and other community-based projects each year.
FLAXTON, ND
peoriastandard.com

Four roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62644 during December

Four roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62644 during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and...
CONSTRUCTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Quality#The Nelson Stark Company#Runway Logistics#Fischer Homes Inc#Taylor Brothers Inc
Clinton Herald

Foundation awards grants to local nonprofits

CLINTON — The River Bluff Community Foundation has awarded grants to two local nonprofits that support health and opportunity for Clinton-area families. “The Community Foundation’s grant-making goal is to partner with organizations to seed new ideas or grow existing programs,” said board member Tara Bellich. “These projects are a great fit for that mission.”
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
rcnky.com

Covington Honors Recent Graduate, Taps Firm for Attendance Contract

The Covington board of education approved a contract with a familiar firm to handle its electronic time and attendance records. Covington Independent Public Schools already utilizes Frontline for a variety of other responsibilities, including absence management, applicant tracking, and evaluation management. The district will receive a $2,000 annual discount on...
COVINGTON, KY
Sentinel

Four local projects to receive state funding

HARRISBURG — The Commonwealth Financing Authority approved funding today for several local transportation and community improvement projects, according press releases from the offices of state Sen. Jake Corman and state Reps. John Hershey and Kerry Benninghoff. The projects announced include:. Mifflin County. ¯$130,725 for an expansion project at Mifflin County...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Morning Journal

Beaver Local super receives honor

LISBON — The Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) was on hand to honor Beaver Local schools’ superintendent Eric Lowe, who was bestowed with their Exemplary Leadership Award. During Monday’s board meeting, Dr. David Axner, who is executive director of the organization, presented Lowe with one of 10 peer-selected awards....
LISBON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
butlerradio.com

Local Farmers Honored By Bureau

A couple of local farmers have received statewide recognition for contributions to agriculture leadership and commitment. At their meeting in Hershey earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau named Evelyn Minteer as this year’s Outstanding Woman in Agriculture. Minteer has spent her entire life on the farm and has been a member of the Farm Bureau for the past 30 years. One of her recent efforts is the Butler County Buy Local flyer.
HERSHEY, PA
Herald Community Newspapers

Business chiefs honored by local chamber

When a fire ripped through a building in Long Beach last May housing the popular Sorrento’s restaurant and Abyss Tattoo parlor, Megan Casey, of Long Beach, did what she has always done in crises: She jumped in to lend a hand. She quickly organized a fundraiser to help rebuild the establishments, collecting about $50,000 for them.
LONG BEACH, NY
pinalcentral.com

Contractor urged to find local help on fence surrounding Poston Butte

FLORENCE — The town is encouraging a contractor building nearly 20,000 feet of fencing around the future Poston Butte Preserve, also known as “F” Mountain, to hire local help. Councilman Johnie Mendoza said Monday he’d like to see “local talent” used in building the gates. Vice Mayor Michelle Cordes said...
FLORENCE, AZ
outerbanksvoice.com

Local REALTOR® Bobby Harrell Honored with Career Achievement Award

Nags Head, NC – Bobby Harrell with Harrell and Associates was given the Outer Banks Association’s (OBAR) prestigious Career Achievement Award at its Annual Meeting held at Captain George’s. 2019 recipient David Perrot of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty presented the award in his usual comedic fashion. Bobby was recognized for...
REAL ESTATE
ctnewsonline.com

POP awards $22,075 to local organizations

Power of the Purse presented grants totaling $22,075 to seven local nonprofit organizations in 2021. Power of the Purse is an organization of women who donate annually for a fund supporting projects to benefit women and children in our Cowley County community. Organizations receiving support include Angels in the Attic,...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Delaware Gazette

Funds awarded to local cemeteries

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing is awarding $129,913.99 in grants to 51 Ohio cemeteries through the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Cemetery Grant Fund. These properties require special care and attention. Each year, the Department of Commerce provides grants to Ohio cemeteries to keep them inviting, safe, and clean for visitors.
COLUMBUS, OH
Intelligencer

Five Receive Legion of Honor Award from Chapel of Four Chaplains

Five Ohio Valley residents are the latest honorees for the Legion of Honor from the Chapel of Four Chaplains. The award is named after four U.S. Army chaplains who were aboard the USAT Dorchester when it was torpedoed by a German U-boat on Feb. 3, 1943. In helping wounded soldiers, the four chaplains removed their own life vests, placed them on wounded soldiers and went down with the ship. The award honors those who model the kind of selfless service to community, nation and humanity exemplified by the four chaplains. Honoring the five are, on far left, John Nanny of the Marine Corps League and, on far right, Dave Schoenian of the Military Order of Purple Heart. Honorees are, from left, Rosalie Kimball, Wheeling Elks; Marty Kimball, Wheeling Elks; Tammy Kruse, President of Youth Services System, Inc.; Demetrius Lathon, commander of American Legion Post 89; and Phillip Cameron of the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard. (Photo Provided)
MILITARY
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Benton Community Foundation awards honor local philanthropy

The Benton Community Foundation honored area volunteers, donors, fundraisers, businesses and community groups on Friday in its third Philanthropic Achievement Awards. The virtual show was timed to coincide with National Philanthropy Day, which is Monday, Nov. 15. The keynote award, the Board of Directors Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Achievement, went...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Sun-Gazette

Muncy Rotary honors award recipients

Muncy Rotary Club recently celebrated the younger and older lives its members change and improve throughout the nation and internationally. “Rotary Foundation belongs to each of us,” said Kelly Wike, a guest Rotarian and speaker for the evening. The donation of dollars by Rotary Club members saves and changes lives,...
MUNCY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy