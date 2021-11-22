SD1 Awards Honors to Four Local Contractors

Five Ohio Valley residents are the latest honorees for the Legion of Honor from the Chapel of Four Chaplains. The award is named after four U.S. Army chaplains who were aboard the USAT Dorchester when it was torpedoed by a German U-boat on Feb. 3, 1943. In helping wounded soldiers, the four chaplains removed their own life vests, placed them on wounded soldiers and went down with the ship. The award honors those who model the kind of selfless service to community, nation and humanity exemplified by the four chaplains. Honoring the five are, on far left, John Nanny of the Marine Corps League and, on far right, Dave Schoenian of the Military Order of Purple Heart. Honorees are, from left, Rosalie Kimball, Wheeling Elks; Marty Kimball, Wheeling Elks; Tammy Kruse, President of Youth Services System, Inc.; Demetrius Lathon, commander of American Legion Post 89; and Phillip Cameron of the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard. (Photo Provided)

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO