Cynthia Nixon Is Fall-Ready in Off-Shoulder Sweater and Wedge Sneakers for ‘And Just Like That’

By Aaron Royce
 4 days ago
Cynthia Nixon brought a casual take to fall style for “And Just Like That.”

While shooting a scene today with Sara Ramirez for the upcoming “Sex and the City” series , Nixon donned a fall-ready off-the-shoulder sweater with blue jeans. Her turquoise knit top featured a ribbed neckline, which added a faintly sultry nature to the classic sweater-and-jeans fall outfit. Her classic denim was cuffed at the ankles, bringing them a casual spin. Nixon accessorized with a short necklace and leather and canvas crossbody bag.

For footwear, Nixon opted for a pair of wedge sneakers. The “Ratched” actress wore Ash’s Bowie style, which included brown suede uppers with geometric quilted accents, padded collars and 3.5-inch wedge heels. Nixon’s footwear brought a sleek edge to her casual ensemble, while remaining fall-ready with soft suede and earthy neutrals. They retail for $129 on DSW.com .

As Miranda Hobbes, Nixon has worn a range of eclectic footwear for “And Just Like That.” While filming, she’s been spotted in flowing dresses and tops from L’Agence, Altuzarra and Dries Van Noten with prints like plaids and stripes. Shoe-wise, Miranda sticks to versatile styles like Gianvito Rossi platform sandals, Manolo Blahnik pumps and Maje Paris wedges.

When it comes to footwear, Nixon’s style is often versatile and chic. The actress favors pointed and open-toed pumps in single-tone colors or neutral hues for the red carpet, typically from labels like Sarah Flint, Oscar de la Renta, and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can be seen in platform wedges and flats from affordable brands like Jessica Simpson.

Elevate your fall looks with sharp neutral sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Cornell sneakers, $36 (was $90) .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Vince Warren sneakers, $295 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Paige sneakers, $30 .

Click through the gallery for more of the top style moments from “And Just Like That.”

