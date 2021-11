The region’s transit workers on Tuesday announced their third strike this year in opposition to alleged unfair labor practices by Keolis North America. Teamsters Local 533 president Gary Watson issued the notice to Keolis at 11 a.m. Watson said drivers would continue to serve routes already in operation at the onset of the strike until they could reach an RTC location to secure the vehicles and safely disembark passengers.

RENO, NV ・ 18 DAYS AGO