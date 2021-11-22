ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado beats Brown 54-52 for fourth place at Paradise Jam

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Evan Battey scored 16 points, Jabari Walker had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Colorado beat Brown 54-52 on Monday for fourth place at the Paradise Jam.

Battey, off a nice assist from Keeshawn Barthelemy, made an open shot in the lane with 1:05 left for a 51-50 lead. After a Walker steal, Barthelemy added a basket for a three-point lead.

Paxson Wojcik made two free throws with three seconds left to pull Brown within 53-52, but Colorado was able to get the ball to Barthelemy, who hit 1 of 2 free throws.

Nique Clifford added nine rebounds for Colorado (5-1), which hosts Stanford on Sunday. Walker secured his third double-double of the season. The Buffaloes made 40% of their shots, including just 1 of 9 from distance.

Colorado trailed 30-24 at halftime.

Wojcik scored nine of his 14 points in the first half for Brown (4-3). Dan Friday added 13 points. The Bears were 4 of 22 from 3-point range and 16 of 23 at the free-throw line.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

