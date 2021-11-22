ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'Caligula's coffee table', 2,000-year-old artifact found in NYC apartment

By ZACHARY ROGERS
foxsanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY (TND) — It's a priceless Roman mosaic dated back to almost 2,000 years ago, but for the last 50 years, it was apparently being used as a coffee table in a New York City apartment. Italian marble expert and author Dario Del Bufalo stumbled across the...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Ancient artifact turned Park Avenue coffee table now on display

To borrow a quote from Indiana Jones: “It belongs in a museum.”. A 2,000-year-old piece of history is now cleaned and restored and not being used as someone’s coffee table anymore. The four-and-a-half-foot square mosaic piece of art had once been part of the floor of party ships commissioned by...
VISUAL ART
dornob.com

BIG’s NYC “Smile” Features Robotic Shape-Shifting Studio Apartments

“The Smile,” a new mixed-use development by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), immediately stands out from its East Harlem surroundings. Its metallic facade curves away from the street slightly in the center to create the grin-like shape that gives it its name. Hosting a nursing school on the ground level, it’s also home to a mix of standard and affordable apartments, unusual for a building designed by such a high-profile firm. On the rooftop, residents get to enjoy some serious perks of living in the building, including a movie theater, swimming pool, and hot tubs. But five of the apartments in The Smile are getting even more attention than the rest of the building thanks to a suite of modular robotic furniture that raises and lowers from the ceiling on demand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Washington

2 Bodies Found in NYC Apartment After Tenant Below Reports Horror in Her Ceiling

New York City police made a gruesome discovery over the weekend after a woman reported maggots falling from her apartment ceiling. Officers were called Saturday to the building on Creston Avenue in the Fordham section of the Bronx. That's where they found badly decomposed bodies of a 40-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in the apartment above Luz Beriguete.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caligula
openculture.com

Elegant 2,000-Year-Old Roman Shoe Found in a Well

When the Romans pushed their way north into the German provinces, they built (circa 90 AD) The Saalburg, a fort that protected the boundary between the Roman Empire and the Germanic tribal territories. At its peak, 2,000 people lived in the fort and the attached village. It remained active until around 260 AD.
APPAREL
Cleveland Jewish News

Rare, 2,000-year old silver coin found in the City of David

A 2,000-year-old silver coin experts believe may have been minted by a Temple priest was recently found in Jerusalem by an 11-year-old Israeli girl. Liel Krotokop came across the coin while helping sift archaeological debris from the excavation of the Pilgrimage Road in the City of David national park. One...
SCIENCE
CBS News

Caligula's Gardens

The gardens of the Roman Emperor Caligula have been discovered and excavated, and some of the most remarkable finds are now on display for the first time. Anderson Cooper reports, Sunday.
LIFESTYLE
ana-white.com

Chunky square coffee table

We decided it was time to upgrade our coffee table situation. We absolutely love the chunky series Ana White has, and can't wait for the other pieces to be released. This great easy build basically took about a morning to complete. Special walnut with espresso accents. Happy build8ng!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Table#Artifact#New York City#60 Minutes#Roman#Italian#Cbs#The New York Times#Fioatti
Secret NYC

These 10 NYC Spots Go ALL-OUT With Holiday Decor

There’s no time of year quite like this in New York City…. And one of the best ways to get in a festive mood is completely immersing yourself in all of the gorgeous decor around town! From restaurants, to lighting displays, to hotels, these NYC locales are the perfect places to get in the holiday spirit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
The Independent

Mom and teen daughter duo win tickets worth almost $1m to be among Virgin Galactic’s first space tourists

A mother in Antigua and Barbuda burst with joy when she found out that she won two tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime commercial trip to space.Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson surprised health coach Keisha Schahaff, 44, with the two tickets worth $1m (about £750,000) earlier this month at her home in Antigua. She plans to take the trip with her 17-year-old daughter, an astrophysics student living in Britain who wants to work for Nasa in future.“I’ve always had a lifelong love of flying and a fascination with space, and this is truly a dream come true for me,” Ms Schahaff said....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
crossroadstoday.com

Jill Biden pays tribute to one of America’s most iconic first ladies

(CNN) — As the season changed from summer to fall, first lady Jill Biden has found a spot to sit outside at the White House to grade her students’ essays. “On these cool afternoons, I like to go to the Jackie Kennedy garden,” Biden said Thursday night at a gala to honor the 60th anniversary of the White House Historical Association.
U.S. POLITICS
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy