ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

By Booth Moore
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3has_0d4HSBcH00

Click here to read the full article.

The moment Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani crosses her heart and swears to “Father, son and House of Gucci ,” director Ridley Scott struck a kind of Hollywood gold.

Just from the film trailers alone, the line of dialogue has already entered the pop culture pantheon of camp — like in “Valley of the Dolls”: “I have to get up at five o’clock in the morning and sparkle, Neely, sparkle!” Or from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: “Dammit, Janet, I love you.”

More from WWD

There are bootleg T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase for sale on the internet and “House of Gucci ” doesn’t even open in theaters until Wednesday.

Media reviews of the film were embargoed until today, but reactions on social media have been mixed. Some people who have seen advance screenings have called it an amusing satire. And Scott has said that’s what he was going for — satire. Other viewers have deemed it overstuffed and unfocused, while a few have praised it as a masterpiece, sparking early buzz for Gaga and Driver in the Oscars race.

To me, it was a telenovela but not quite enough of one, with the actors committing to satire in varying degrees. Gaga was riveting (and apparently ad-libbed that catch phrase). And whether you think Jared Leto’s approach was brilliant or it bombed, he was so in the zone, he was practically unrecognizable in the role.

I wonder how casual moviegoers who don’t know the intricacies of Italian inheritance taxes, for example, will follow the occasional plot gaps if they haven’t read former WWD Milan bureau chief Sara Gay Forden’s original book, but that’s a small quibble. The accents are another topic for debate, with Gaga sounding more Russian than Italian, and Al Pacino more “Godfather” goombah than Gucci.

From a broader perspective though, the film succeeds in putting the family back in Gucci. So many brands today are trying to claim a generational legacy, but very few, aside from Missoni perhaps, actually have the feel of a family business.

The actual Gucci family may no longer be involved in the brand, but the film gives them a whole new Hollywood legacy. Sure, it’s not the family history most luxury brands have in mind when they spin romantic tales of heritage, but just before Thanksgiving, it’s a family as crazy as your own. There’s something brilliant in that.

How many people have a black sheep (or sexy stallion, ahem) of a brother like Driver’s Maurizio Gucci who ultimately ends up being the golden child? Or an over-the-top ex-wife like Gaga’s Reggiani (albeit maybe not one who’d resort to hiring a hitman)? How about a fast-talking uncle like Pacino’s Aldo Gucci, or a goofy, underachieving one with a receding hairline and a penchant for pastel suits like Leto’s Paolo Gucci?

The Guccis — glamorous but dysfunctional, just like us.

Jeremy Irons is beguiling as patriarch Rodolfo Gucci (a former actor shut in his plush Milanese villa like Norma Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard”), it’s a hoot to see Jack Huston as the ever-loyal, yet maneuvering Domenico de Sole, and Reeve Carney as a baby Tom Ford showing his first collection — especially for those who lived through it.

The film delights in taking viewers to the best of Milan, including historic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele; the Duomo, where you can almost taste the panzerotti Gaga and Driver share in the square, and glittering Via Montenapoleone. St. Moritz has not looked so jet-set glamorous since the James Bond films, and the 1980s skiwear is fab.

There are some odd bits — Leto pissing on a Gucci scarf, and a weirdly unnecessary Anna Wintour cameo, as if it wouldn’t be a movie about fashion without her.

And there is so much in-your-face Gucci product, including a protracted “Pretty Woman”-like shopping scene, that I spent the first half of the film wondering if Gucci was secretly behind the whole thing. Especially since Salma Hayek, wife of Gucci parent company boss François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, has a role in the film as a psychic. Coincidence or just clever casting? Leto is also a current Gucci ambassador, of course.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and CEO Marco Bizzari are name-checked at the end of the film, alongside Tom Ford and De Sole, for their contributions to the staggering growth of the brand once Maurizio Gucci finally stepped aside, severing the family connection.

According to brand representatives, the extent of Gucci’s official involvement in the film was providing a couple of archival pieces to costume designer Janty Yates, who did a wonderful job of creating the bourgeois look of the family members contrasted with Gaga’s kitschy ’80s seductress, and focusing in on details such as Driver’s well-tailored suits, logo cufflinks and killer aviator eyeglasses, sure to spark a trend. (Little secret: Gucci actually didn’t make men’s suits when Maurizio was around, so the men all wore another legendary Italian label — Ermenegildo Zegna — which has reproduced their wardrobes for the movie.)

Everyone looks good, but is the film good? Does it really matter?

Gaga fans will go gaga, Adam Driver-sexy-centaur lovers will hop aboard for his wicked charm, and fashion aficionados will flock to the film out of sheer curiosity. (In addition to holding star-studded red carpet premieres in four cities, to which Gucci invited some special clients and guests, MGM has mounted a “House of Gucci” exhibition at L.A.’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, where the film will also be screened.)

“I didn’t watch it, but I think the most beautiful thing about the movie is it proves that Gucci is pop,” said Michele, when I asked him about it in L.A., before he turned Hollywood Boulevard into a runway for his “Love Parade” collection, wrapping up the brand’s 100th anniversary with a star-studded spectacular. “I don’t care if it’s a good movie and maybe it’s not, but it proves Gucci can be everything.”

The timing couldn’t have been better, almost as if Hayek saw it in the stars.

Whether the wider public sees the film or not, just the fact that it exists in pop culture will remind them that the house of Gucci — glamorous, scandalous, over-the-top and a bit vulgar — is above all else endlessly entertaining.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Behind the Scenes of Lady Gaga’s 54 Different ‘House of Gucci’ Looks

Click here to read the full article. Easily one of the most hyped movies for the fashion community and cinephiles alike is “House of Gucci,” from director Ridley Scott. The movie, out at last this Friday, was obviously a major fashion undertaking, which Scott tasked his longtime costume designer Janty Yates with. Below, Yates chats working with Lady Gaga (whom she calls LG) on 54 looks, Zegna suits for Adam Driver and mining eBay for vintage Gucci accessories. WWD: What is it like these final few days leading up to the release?More from WWDPhotos from 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30Red...
MOVIES
WWD

Alessandro Michele to Receive BFC Trailblazer Award at Fashion Awards

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele will receive the Trailblazer Award at The Fashion Awards 2021 on Nov. 29 at the Royal Albert Hall. The British Fashion Council, which is staging the awards with TikTok this year, said it is honoring Michele “for his visionary work to date in positioning Gucci at the intersection of culture, art, music and film.”More from WWDRed Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside the New York 'House of Gucci' Premiere'House of Gucci' London Premiere Red Carpet: See the Photos The BFC noted that, in the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gucci Product Searches Spike After ‘House of Gucci’ Film Release

Click here to read the full article. MANY HAPPY RETURNS: It looks like the eagerly awaited “House of Gucci” will be bringing in more than box-office returns this holiday season. Cash registers should be ringing at Gucci as data showed a spike in searches for its handbags and clothes, coinciding with the film’s worldwide release this week. Fashion e-commerce aggregator Lovethesales.com reported on Friday that there was a 257 percent jump in searches for Gucci bags compared to the prior week, while searches for Gucci clothes rose 73 percent. Interest in Gucci slides, meanwhile, was up 75 percent week-on-week, it said.More...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Sports Stunning High-Slit Cutout Dress for Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union attended a major Gucci event last night and naturally, she looked stunning in one of the brand’s own styles. On Tuesday, Union and her family—husband Dwyane Wade and her stepdaughter, Zaya—attended the Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the 49-year-old looked incredible in a peach dress from the Gucci Summer 2020 collection. The piece featured a thigh-high slit and a flower cutout at the midriff. She paired the look with long braids, a Gucci clutch and a pair of mint heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Glamour

Lady Gaga Debuted a Bob and Wore the Sparkliest Dress Ever to L.A.’s House of Gucci Premiere

Lady Gaga's House of Gucci press tour looks are already some for the fashion history books, and her dress for the Los Angeles premiere is no different. At the premiere, Mother Monster looked absolutely stunning in a strapless silver and white gown, with a train and the most sparkles I've ever seen in my life. I feel like I need sunglasses just to look at her. The gown comes from Valentino, the same house she's fronting a fragrance campaign for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldo Gucci
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Reeve Carney
Person
Maurizio Gucci
Entertainment Weekly

From Tom Ford and Anna Wintour to Sophia Loren, all the real celebrity characters in House of Gucci

No one oozes Italian excellence like Oscar winner Sophia Loren, but jaw-dropping Romanian model Mãdãlina Ghenea pays dutiful tribute to the silver screen legend during her brief appearance alongside Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino) outside one of the brand's marquee stores. Italian actor Antonello Annunziata has only appeared in a handful...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
arcamax.com

Sir Ridley Scott and Lady Gaga had 'good marriage' on House of Gucci set

Sir Ridley Scott had a "very good marriage" working with Lady Gaga on 'House of Gucci'. The 83-year-old filmmaker was very impressed by the 'Poker Face' singer's work ethic and thinks the 35-year-old star - who plays Patrizia Reggiani - has made a much better transition to working in movies than other people with her musical background have.
MUSIC
IGN

House of Gucci Review

House of Gucci debuts in theaters on Nov. 24, 2021. It’s been hard to know what to expect from House of Gucci. With its trailers’ ‘80s-era synth and bass-pumping needle drops and the eyebrow-raising array of very gabagool Italian accents from its cast, this movie could have been anything from black comedy camp to an arch Godfather-like drama. In director Ridley Scott’s hands, it’s more the latter than the former. That’s certainly respectful of the bleak true story at its heart, but the director lets the whole affair get so self-serious and Lifetime-movie-overwrought by its meandering end that I was left wishing for the better film that’s buried in there somewhere.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GeekTyrant

New Clip From Ridley Scott's HOUSE OF GUCCI - "Time to Take Out the Trash"

MGM has released a new clip for you to watch from director Ridley Scott’s upcoming crime drama House of Gucci. The clip features Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci having an intense discussion about cutting off his family members. The clip is titled “Time to Take Out the Trash” and you can watch it below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Italian#Wwd Milan#Russian
Deadline

‘House Of Gucci’s Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto And Ridley Scott On Fashioning A “Modern Medici Story”- Contenders L.A.

At the House of Gucci panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles award-season event, filmmaker Ridley Scott, Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto spoke about the MGM satire about the implosion of the family-run Gucci fashion empire, with all the backstabbing, lawsuits, prison sentences and the cold-blooded assassination of Maurizio Gucci. His estranged wife, Patrizia Reggiani, was found guilty of hiring a hit man to murder a husband who kicked her to the curb after her attempts to exert influence on the business led to the fracturing of the family. The film will be a major factor in the awards...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

All the Juicy Tidbits We Learned from House of Gucci’s Costume Designer

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci has officially landed in theaters everywhere. An adaptation of the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, the film is filled with things we’re very excited about: Lady Gaga as a Machiavellian Patrizia Reggiani; Adam Driver as her husband, Maurizio Gucci; Salma Hayek as a tarot card reader; Jared Leto in truly grotesque prosthetics; Al Pacino (enough said); and, of course, tons of ’70s, ’80s and ’90s capital-F Fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Time Out Global

‘House of Gucci’ Exhibition

Obsessed with Lady Gaga’s après-ski look and Adam Driver’s turtleneck sweater in House of Gucci? Then make sure to head over to FIDM for this photography and costume exhibition dedicated to the Ridley Scott flick. You’ll find a mix of designer Janty Yates’s costumes as well as film stills, behind-the-scenes shots and Cuba Tornado Scott’s cast portraits. Admission is free, and you can swing by from November 23 to December 4, Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
townandcountrymag.com

You Can Now Rent the Actual House From House of Gucci On AirBNB

One of the most anticipated movies of this awards season is Ridley Scott's buzzy House of Gucci, a high-fashion true crime story that's already dividing critics. The film depicts the opulent world of Gucci scion Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), who was assassinated in 1995 by a hitman at the behest of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). And next year, for a limited time, fans of the film can experience the actual house of Gucci thanks to Airbnb.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy