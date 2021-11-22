Watch Now: Pandemic forces innovation in mental health

During this past year, many students have been struggling to maintain positive academic progress during this time of loss and grief for so many. I have several friends and family who have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus. It feels as if all of us are having a similar out-of-body experience, with our minds trying to play catch up with the way our bodies are still functioning and completing our everyday tasks and routines.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO