A late afternoon slump leaves major US indexes mostly lower

U.S. stock indexes were trading mixed heading toward the closing bell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each climbing higher while the Nasdaq Composite was down, after the White House announced earlier in the day that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term. The Dow was up 0.8%, the S&P 500 was 0.6% higher and the Nasdaq was off about 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. President Joe Biden's nominations of Powell to lead the Fed as Chair and Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to fill the position of Vice Chair, must be confirmed by the Senate. A sharp rise in shares of Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. helped fuel the Dow's rise Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the technology-laden Nasdaq, seen as sensitive to interest rates moves, slid as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to around 1.62%.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO