ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

A late afternoon slump leaves major US indexes mostly lower

WDIO-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late drop robbed the S&P 500 of another record high on Wall Street Monday and left major indexes...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Afternoon#Indexes
KTLA

Stocks fall sharply as new variant detected in South Africa spreading across globe; Dow loses 950 points

Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. Investors were uncertain whether the variant could potentially reverse months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. The S&P 500 index […]
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 1.08% to $273.39 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.44% to 15,845.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $224.10 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 9.71% to $3.79 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million, which is 159.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.27% higher to $47.63 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.06 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes trade mixed late afternoon Monday after Biden picks Powell to lead Fed

U.S. stock indexes were trading mixed heading toward the closing bell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each climbing higher while the Nasdaq Composite was down, after the White House announced earlier in the day that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term. The Dow was up 0.8%, the S&P 500 was 0.6% higher and the Nasdaq was off about 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. President Joe Biden's nominations of Powell to lead the Fed as Chair and Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to fill the position of Vice Chair, must be confirmed by the Senate. A sharp rise in shares of Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. helped fuel the Dow's rise Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the technology-laden Nasdaq, seen as sensitive to interest rates moves, slid as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to around 1.62%.
STOCKS
KTVZ

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Friday, though gains for several tech companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high and its first close over 16,000 points. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. A choppy several days of trading left the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher for the week and the Dow lower.
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian shares mostly decline after US stocks shuffle lower

NEW YORK — (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Thursday after stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.7% to 29,490.53 in early trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2% to 7,381.40, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6% to 2,944.52. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.7% to 25,227.83. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.5% to 3,520.77.
STOCKS
crossroadstoday.com

US stocks shuffle lower, pulling indexes further from highs

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes shuflfed lower on Wall Street Wednesday, pulling a bit further off their record heights. The S&P 500 fell 12.23 points, or 0.3%, to 4,688.67 after earlier drifting between a tiny gain and a 0.4% decline. It’s sitting just 13.03 points below its all-time high set a week and a half ago.
STOCKS
Culpeper Star Exponent

US stock indexes end wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street

Stocks closed mostly lower after wobbling most of Monday on Wall Street as the market comes off its first weekly loss in six weeks and investors move past the recent round of mostly solid corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell less than 1 point, or less than 0.1% to 4,682.80....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy