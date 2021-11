Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play Friday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo was originally placed on the injury report due to an ankle injury with a probable designation. However, the situation appears to have worsened overnight, and the superstar wing will not be able to give it a go against Jayson Tatum and Co. Pat Connaughton likely sees a big uptick in minutes, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo could potentially enter the starting five. It's unclear if Giannis is expected to be out beyond Friday's matchup.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO