Danny Green's Setback Continues to Keep Him Out vs. Kings

By Justin Grasso
 5 days ago
Danny Green's start to the 2021-2022 NBA season hasn't been ideal. Not only was the veteran forward struggling to find his shot on a consistent basis, but he's also been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury throughout the first stretch of the year.

Seven games into the season, Green pulled himself out of a Monday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers at home as he felt tightness in his hamstring. Coming out of the game in the third quarter, Green wouldn't see the court for the rest of the night as Philly's medical staff ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Following the Sixers' victory that night, head coach Doc Rivers expressed some notable concern in due to Green's injury. As the veteran forward typically plays through pain, Rivers was shocked to find Green pulling himself out of the game.

As expected, Green went on to miss several games. For the next three matchups, the Sixers rolled without him on the court. Then, one week later, Green made his return as the Sixers faced the New York Knicks.

For the next four games, Green averaged 24 minutes on the floor. Just as he was beginning to boost his numbers as he shot nearly 40-percent from three and averaged just under 10 points during that stretch, Green went out early during the November 13 matchup against the Indiana Pacers for the same reason.

Following that Saturday night loss to the Pacers, Doc Rivers once again expressed uncertainty regarding Green's status moving forward. When asked whether he thought Green would see the court again or not during Philly's long road stretch, Rivers made it clear he wasn't sure. For the last three games, Green's been off the floor.

And when the Sixers face the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, nothing will change. Per Philly's Sunday night injury report, Green is once again ruled out with hamstring tightness. Although he's been getting in some light work during pregame warmups, Green isn't quite ready to make his return to the floor just yet.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

