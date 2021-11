BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown will be on a minutes limit in his return to the court for the Celtics on Monday night following an eight-game absence due to a strained hamstring. “He’ll be on limited minutes, try to keep him around 24 minutes – probably four six-minute stints. Keep it lower, keep him away from fatigue. We’ll monitor that, just see how he feels,” Ime Udoka said before Boston’s matchup with the Rockets.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO