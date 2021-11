Deep Space Battle Simulator, a game where two opposing sides battle it out in space with their capital ships has now left Early Access on Steam. It's a round-based multiplayer first-person online game, one that allows a fair amount of freedom in how each team goes about conquering the other side. Each team is made up of actual players (8-16 on each side), who will fly around in fighters and board the enemy ship to try and take it down. A fun idea if you're a space sci-fi fan.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO