Long Beach Poly junior defensive back Daylen Austin already had plans for this Saturday. The five-star recruit was scheduled to take an unofficial visit to Oregon, where he was going to watch his older brother Alex suit up for visiting Oregon State in a crosstown rivalry game between the Ducks and Beavers. Daylen had to change his plans, but for a good reason: his Jackrabbits are going to be at St. Francis on Saturday at 7 p.m. facing the Knights in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 championship.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO