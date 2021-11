Britney Spears has thanked her fans for saving her life. In her longest post since she was freed from her conservatorship last Friday, Britney, looking healthy, happy and truly as if a weight had lifted off her (a 13-year conservatorship-shaped weight, right?) - and she’s finally able to speak her truth, and thank the people who helped her. 'The Free Britney movement - you guys rock,' she said. 'My voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything and because of you guys and the awareness of kind of knowing what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave an awareness to all of them.

