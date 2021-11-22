ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa woman killed in four-vehicle crash

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY — A Tuscaloosa woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Saturday, November 20, at approximately 8:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODiWy_0d4HLFc200 According to Carol Robinson at AL.com , Jasmine Simone Turner-Clark, 29, of Tuscaloosa, was killed when the 2019 Ford F-550 she was driving was struck by Steven Lamont Clark, 48, of Bessemer. The crash occurred 11 miles north of Tuscaloosa on Interstate 59. Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

Turner-Clark was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information was released, as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Comments / 1

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Vehicle crashes into Jack’s in Pinson

From Tribune staff reports PINSON — A single vehicle crash in Pinson caused major damage to Jack’s on Friday morning. Center Point Fire and Rescue responded to the crash along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. No information is available on the driver of the vehicle at this time. The full extent of the structural […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Employee crashes van into Pinson restaurant location

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Shortly after 5 a.m. this morning, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Jack’s Restaurant in Pinson to investigate calls that a vehicle had crashed into the building. Upon arrival, deputies found that a 29-year-old employee drove their Chrysler van into the front of the restaurant.  The […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Accidents
City
Bessemer, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Accidents
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cars
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Cars
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man dies after domestic dispute

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 20-year-old Birmingham man died Wednesday, November 24, 2021 as a result of a domestic dispute that ended in gunfire, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Authorities responded to the 3000 block of 30th Avenue North in Birmingham, where they found Donnie Edward Harris shot. Harris was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer man found shot to death at Adger mine

BIRMINGHAM — An 80-year-old man was shot to death at a local mining site, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Samuel Owens Bell Jr of Bessemer was found shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning at Blue Creek Strip Mines on the 7500 block of Johns Road in Adger, Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated in […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Four Galleria protestors arrested for trespassing

From The Associated Press HOOVER — Four people were arrested Friday, November 26, during a protest inside the Riverchase Galleria where a 21-year-old man was shot and killed by police during Thanksgiving shopping three years ago. The mall in suburban Birmingham was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot a […]
HOOVER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Tribune#Troopers#Highway Patrol Division
The Trussville Tribune

Inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports that an inmate serving a life sentence for a 2005 murder conviction has died in prison. Calvin Moore, 70, was found dead in his Bessemer prison cell on Wednesday, November 14, 2021. “The decedent was incarcerated at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: One dead in Jefferson County shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — One person is dead in a Jefferson County shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, around 9:40 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 200 block of Chalkville Manor Drive to investigate a call of shots fired followed by a […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man shot and killed in reported assault

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a Birmingham man shot and killed on Tuesday, November 23, at approximately 10:50 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Michael Martez Johnson, 32, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. South Precinct officers were dispatched to the 200 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office seeking missing Birmingham man

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Emanuel Jones, 68, was last heard from on Monday, October 25, 2021, and his last known location was in Scooba, Mississippi. Jones is said […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner IDs man killed in front of Birmingham business

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man shot and killed Monday in Birmingham. Matthew Alexander Gelpin, 44, of Adamsville was reportedly the victim of a shooting that took place during “an assault,” Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated in a press release. Birmingham Police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham man identified as victim found in pantry

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation on an incident that occurred Monday, November 22, at approximately 2:53 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Eric Henderson, 26, of Birmingham, was found dead inside a kitchen pantry closet. Officers had responded to a call of a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BREAKING: Center Point Fire Department responds to shooting incident

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Center Point Fire Department responded to a shooting incident on Tuesday, November 23, around 9:45 p.m. According to the Center Point Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Brandon Dahlen, units were dispatched to Chalkville Manor Apartments at 101 Chalkville Manor Drive in Birmingham to assist the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man found shot in front of Birmingham business

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man is dead after being shot Monday afternoon near a local business here. Birmingham Police officers were alerted to gunfire along the 4300 block of Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard by the city’s automated gunfire detection system. When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk between […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy