Tuscaloosa woman killed in four-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY — A Tuscaloosa woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Saturday, November 20, at approximately 8:30 p.m.

According to Carol Robinson at AL.com , Jasmine Simone Turner-Clark, 29, of Tuscaloosa, was killed when the 2019 Ford F-550 she was driving was struck by Steven Lamont Clark, 48, of Bessemer. The crash occurred 11 miles north of Tuscaloosa on Interstate 59. Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

Turner-Clark was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information was released, as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.