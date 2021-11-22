ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

2 New Mexico school districts temporarily close, citing COVID surge

By CEDAR ATTANASIO, Associated Press
 4 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — At least two schools in New Mexico are sending students home early this week for remote learning, citing concerns over a coronavirus infection surge. Students at Santa Fe Public Schools will go remote starting Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving break, representing the largest voluntary closure of K-12 schools this semester.

Los Lunas Schools, a smaller school district near Albuquerque, canceled in-person classes in favor of remote learning Monday and Tuesday ahead of the break that starts Wednesday.

“This a strategic move to decrease our active COVID positive numbers,” said Los Lunas Schools superintendent Arsenio Romero. “We are aware that this can cause undue hardship for working parents.”

New Mexico’s Public Education Department last spring ordered schools into remote learning based on their thresholds of positive COVID-19 infection tests. Schools with more than four positive tests had to switch to remote learning.

Now schools have the power to decide whether to shut their doors or stay open.

About 20 of the state’s schools have reported sending children home due to virus outbreaks each month this year that included staffing shortages because of quarantines for teachers, according to voluntary notices submitted by schools to state education authorities.

There are schools elsewhere in New Mexico that have reported more COVID-19 infection cases than the school districts in Santa Fe and Los Lunas, according to data updated Friday from the New Mexico Environment Department.

But those other districts decided to maintain in-person learning. In Albuquerque, one school reported five positive tests and in Las Cruces there are schools that have had six positive tests.

Neither district has canceled in-person learning or extended the Thanksgiving holiday.

When schools go online, parents including school staff have to scramble to find childcare .

That’s already a struggle in Santa Fe, where teachers on average pay about $1,000 in child care costs per month, according to a teacher union survey cited by the school district’s superintendent in a recent editorial .

Last year, many teachers struggled to teach online classes while trying to care for their own children at home simultaneously. Now in the fourth semester of the pandemic, some districts are starting to think about addressing the problem.

“We’re in discussion with the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department on the possibility of the district providing child care for staff,” Superintendent Hilario Chavez wrote.

___

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 9

Mary Martinez
4d ago

I say they should go back to virtual learning for the rest of the school yr or at lest intill the num go back down yes I understand there is a lot of family that do go to work but there is to many positive cases if we all want this to resolve we all need to work together and take control we all want to go back to normal look my grandson end of with Covid because someone at school was sick and they where exposed do to someone else school have to many exposed cases we get email on a daily bases so what does that say for you all non believe plz open ur eyes it’s real and my god bless you all and keep u safe

Reply
4
Patricia Sandoval
4d ago

my kids school has had over 20 positive tests and I honestly think aps should go back to remote learning. I have bad lungs anyway and I sure don't want to get this. I also have a 6 month old in my house and don't want her to get sick either. so people that say this is fake should educate them selves on this. APS should be remote learning

Reply(3)
3
 

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
995K+
Views
