Marvel fans' hype was off the charts yesterday during Disney+ Day after new shows like Agatha: House of Harkness were confirmed, Marvel Studios' first crack at the X-Men was revealed in a new animated series, and the first footage from Moon Knight made its debut. The casting of Oscar Isaac as the titular hero in the upcoming TV show already had fans interested but the wild, albeit brief, look at the show has sent the hype into overdrive. In addition to teasing the many different personalities that we'll see, the Moon Knight teaser offered a hint of the hero's actual costume, all of which had fans excited. Check out the response below!

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO