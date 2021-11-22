Letter: Specter of disease

On the surface, Angie Hinshaw’s letter presents a point many people would wrap their arms around: if any money is to be distributed, give it to Americans first (“Take care of your own first,” Our Readers’ Views, Nov. 23). What she doesn’t point out, conveniently, is that these “border criminals” she refers to have left horrific conditions in their native countries that nobody should have to live under. Be it dictatorships, starvation, squalid living conditions or lack of education, what they are seeking is a better life for their children and themselves.
