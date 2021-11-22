ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Specter of disease

By Jerry Kessel, Vancouver
Columbian
 7 days ago

The scourge of polio was stalking the nation. I was 11 years old and my best friend, Paul, was the brightest, most creative kid I knew. One day I called Paul to make arrangements to get together. Paul’s mother...

Columbian

Letter: ‘Rights’ must benefit common good

These days we hear much about rights, such as described by Bob Staples asking for society to “respect the right to refuse vaccine” based on “sincerely held religious objections” (“Respect the right to refuse vaccine,” Our Readers’ Views, Nov. 19). First, I know of no religion which is opposed to or prohibits its adherents from receiving a vaccine. Thus, his religious beliefs are personal.
Columbian

Letter: Plenty to be thankful for

I’m thankful: for people who use refillable bottles; who coast to red lights; who dry their hands using evaporation; who pass on single-use plastic straws and spoons; who buy things made without child or sweatshop labor; who support local businesses. I’m thankful: for people who question their sources; who question...
Columbian

Letter: A typical morning

A typical morning for Kyle Rittenhouse: “I think I will go into Kenosha today and see if I can find some people who want to hurt me. I will take along my machine gun, in case I can find some.”. We encourage readers to express their views about public issues....
Columbian

Letter: Complaint is drivel

On the surface, Angie Hinshaw’s letter presents a point many people would wrap their arms around: if any money is to be distributed, give it to Americans first (“Take care of your own first,” Our Readers’ Views, Nov. 23). What she doesn’t point out, conveniently, is that these “border criminals” she refers to have left horrific conditions in their native countries that nobody should have to live under. Be it dictatorships, starvation, squalid living conditions or lack of education, what they are seeking is a better life for their children and themselves.
Salk
Columbian

Letter: Restrict rent increases

I sent an email to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler about a year ago regarding uncontrolled rent increases, and never received a response. I then found out that our state has repeatedly ignored the plight of the people affected by this, including seniors. Luckily, I am a homeowner, so although this affected me in the past it does not at this time.
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
stardem.com

Girlfriend's family ignores partner

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend’s family randomly stopped speaking to me, and I have no idea why. She and I have been on great terms, and I’ve never done anything foul to her. Up until recently, every time I would visit my girlfriend’s house, I’d get a warm greeting from her mom and younger siblings. Lately when I visit, I’m lucky if they don’t completely ignore my existence. What could this be about? — Cold Shoulder.
Anita Durairaj

A rare medical case of the woman with 4 legs

Myrtle CorbinPicture by Charles Eisenmann; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. It was a very rare medical case but Josephine Myrtle Corbin was born in 1868 as a dipygus. The dipygus is the rarest case of conjoined twinning where the parasitic twin is completely enclosed in the body of the healthy twin. The result is a severe congenital deformity where the legs and pelvis become duplicated.
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Letter to the editor

Imagine that you’re coming out of high school, and upon arriving into college, you plan on being part of the Sound of Today. You’re excited about being a part of a great program with a rich history. Then you find out that the band is severely underfunded and under-appreciated around campus to the point where many students don’t know what you’re talking about when you say that you are part of the Sound of Today.
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

A disease less talked about

Syphilis is a disease that most people do not like to talk about, but it has been a major health problem for centuries, and we need to be cognizant of it. It defied effective treatment until the late 1940s when the antibiotic penicillin became available to the general public. Syphilis...
Daily Camera

Letters to the editor: Recycling; Chronic Wasting Disease; litter; vaccine mandates

We are currently doing a Civics in Action project in my government class at Silver Creek High School. I choose to focus on our environment because it is in desperate need of our care. Colorado must do better as a state and focus more on decreasing pollution. At the moment we are trying to ban plastic bags to reduce our plastic pollution. States need to be working harder to regulate the amount of single-use plastic we use. Plastic bags make up a very large percent of the single-use plastic we use. One way some cities and towns want to regulate the use of plastic bags is by having a fee every time people need to use plastic bags when they are shopping.
Columbian

Letter: Know facts about fetal cells

I would like to correct and add to a letter from Bob Staples a few days ago, in which he claimed that COVID vaccines are made with aborted fetal cell lines. According to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, “Vaccines for varicella (chickenpox), rubella, hepatitis A, rabies, and COVID-19 (one U.S.-approved version, Johnson & Johnson) are all made by growing the viruses in fetal count cells.”
ctexaminer.com

This Disease is Complicated and There are No Simple Answers.

Many people take the stance that: _____ (fill in the blank) “works” or doesn’t “work.”. The COVID pandemic has tested all societies. It has been over 100 years since the Spanish Flu and we seem not to have the institutional memory necessary to deal sensibly with a pandemic. Austria, for example, has just gone back into lockdown, despite having 64% of its population fully vaccinated.
