Letter: Specter of disease

We are currently doing a Civics in Action project in my government class at Silver Creek High School. I choose to focus on our environment because it is in desperate need of our care. Colorado must do better as a state and focus more on decreasing pollution. At the moment we are trying to ban plastic bags to reduce our plastic pollution. States need to be working harder to regulate the amount of single-use plastic we use. Plastic bags make up a very large percent of the single-use plastic we use. One way some cities and towns want to regulate the use of plastic bags is by having a fee every time people need to use plastic bags when they are shopping.

BOULDER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO