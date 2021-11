"Marvel's Avengers" promised to be an ambitious project combining Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the kind of epic third-person action gameplay that fans wouldn't soon forget. It's gotten off to a rocky start, however. Following the disappointment from fans after a huge delay moved the game's release back nearly four months, "Marvel's Avengers" caused another uproar when PlayStation announced on its blog that Spider-Man would be coming to the game as a PlayStation exclusive. This most likely had something to do with the tense relationship between Marvel and Sony over the ownership of the character. Sony's own "Spider-Man" games are also exclusive to its console after all, but the decision left many Xbox and PC users feeling understandably burned that they wouldn't get a chance to play as everyone's favorite web-slinger.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO