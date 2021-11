The fourth film in The Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections seems like it's primed to be a sequel to the three films that came before it, but it turns out that might not exactly be the case. The film's co-writer David Mitchell says the film isn't exactly a sequel in a traditional sense, though it manages to also contain the films that came before it. Mitchell made the claim in an interview with To Vima (via CBR), asserting that The Matrix Resurrections is "a very beautiful and weird creation."

