ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Bloomington Public Schools announces superintendent selection

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVJNt_0d4HIZCN00

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Bloomington Public Schools District 87 announced on Monday the name of its next superintendent, pending approval from the District 87 Board of Education.

Dr. David Mouser, superintendent of Tri-Valley Schools in Downs, Ill., was selected from a pool of 37 applicants with help from search firm Ray and Associates. The District 87 Board of Education will vote on Dec. 8 to officially appoint Mouser to the position.

“On behalf of the District 87 Board of Education, I am honored to say we are excited about Dr. Mouser becoming our next Superintendent,” said Mark Wylie, President of the District 87 Board of Education. “We did a nationwide search and arrived at the best candidate being in our same county.”

Pending board approval, Mouser will start his new job on July 1, 2022, succeeding Dr. Barry Reilly who is retiring.

“I am humbled and excited to have been chosen as the next Superintendent of Schools for Bloomington District 87. Having grown up and served as a school leader in McLean County, I understand and appreciate the history, success, and diversity celebrated in District 87,” Mouser said. “Through the hiring process, it became very clear to me that the District is filled with a talented and dedicated staff, a school board committed to the children they serve, and a leadership team ready and willing to continually improve. To be chosen to serve the families of District 87 in this capacity is a true honor.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

New program gives students a voice in front of district leaders

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 1,000 students walk the halls of Urbana High School every day. They all come from different backgrounds and have different points of view. Now, Urbana’s Board of Education is going to get a better idea of what they stand for thanks to three student ambassadors. Sophomore Parker Schroeder and […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Decatur Hall of Fame names 2021 enshrines

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The next two members of the Decatur Hall of Fame were announced today. At a press conference, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe announced Dr. Jeanelle Norman and Kevin Breheny as the Class of 2021. Norman is the current president of the NAACP Decatur Branch and Breheny is credited with bringing several road […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Water main breaks at retirement village

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Clark Lindsey retirement village is dealing with the aftermath of a “significant” water main break that happened on Wednesday. Clark Lindsey staff said some of the common areas were flooded, but no resident apartments were affected. The Urbana Fire Department responded to the break, which is currently under investigation. As a […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Peoria Charter delivers busload of food

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Peoria Charter donated a busload of food to Cunningham Children’s home. That food will go to Circle Academy families who need the extra support. Cunningham usually donates food to those families every year, but the bus company decided to step in and help. Charles Hoge, Principal of Circle Academy, says it […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, IL
City
Downs, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Bloomington, IL
Sports
Bloomington, IL
Education
WCIA

Community Counts: Young Lives Friendsgiving

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Becoming a teen mom can be a frightening experience and sometimes even a lonely one. But Young Life of Champaign County has a ministry committed to providing them support and comfort. The ministry, Young Lives, wanted to demonstrate how appreciated teen moms are in our communities. So they held a Friendsgiving […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Mattoon school raises money for cancer research

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A school in Mattoon is donating money to help one of its own. Every year, Williams Elementary has a day of “Thanks and Giving.” This year, they say they’re donating to Sarah Bush Lincoln’s cancer research center. They picked that organization because Todd Morton – one of their supervisors – has […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Carle to offer COVID testing on Thanksgiving

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Carle will offer COVID-19 testing on Thanksgiving Day at three locations throughout Central Illinois. Testing sites will be open at the following locations at the listed hours: Carle Champaign on Mattis Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carle Danville on Fairchild Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carle Richland […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Former Farmer City police officer suing city

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – A former police officer is suing Farmer City for gender discrimination. Lara Davis’ attorney filed the civil lawsuit in federal court last week. The civil lawsuit said Davis was paid less than other officers in the Farmer City police department because of her gender. Now, she is suing the city […]
FARMER CITY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Valley Schools#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Group develops African American Heritage Trail

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is trying to tell the untold stories of Black Americans in Champaign County. They are working to develop the African American Heritage Trail. Officials said you will be able to drive through, bike or go as a group. They also want to make it a field trip opportunity […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Fair passes going on sale

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The countdown to the 2022 Illinois State Fair is underway with fair officials announcing the start of the fair’s traditional holiday promotional campaign. Mega and Jumbo passes go on sale Dec. 1 during the fair’s Holiday Special. Mega passes give holders unlimited rides in the Midway and Adventure Village and will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

HSHS St. John’s Hospital updates visitors guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – HSHS St. John’s Hospital announced on Tuesday that it will enact new guidelines for hospital visitors starting Wednesday. Patients at the hospital may be visited by up to two people, with varying guidelines depending on the age of the patient and where the patient is being treated: Emergency Department Adult patient: […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur returning to Ameren as electricity supplier

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Decatur is changing electricity suppliers. Decatur residents have started receiving notices that the city is ending its contract with Homefield Energy and returning to Ameren. City officials said residents and businesses do not need to take any action as the city transitions. The city said the move is […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Blood center encourages “Thank the Donor” campaign

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One group is helping recipents of blood transfusions thank the people who have personally impacted their lives. ImpactLife blood center in Urbana has launched a “Thank the Donor” campaign. It’s a way for recipients to send a message to the donor who provided the unit of blood they received. The […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy