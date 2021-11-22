ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Republicans right on voting bill

By Tom Tangen, VANCOUVER Published:
 7 days ago

Many thanks should go to the Republican senators who stopped the Freedom to Vote Act from coming to a vote. The bill basically removes control of our local elections from us, and gives it to unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. If we have problems with...

