Letter: Republicans right on voting bill

An “exercise in futility” is the first phrase that comes to my mind when I read Jack DeVine’s column questioning the election. In it he admonishes “media and public officials” that their assertions that the 2020 election was “fair and transparent” makes him “more skeptical.” I ask Mr. DeVine: Is there really anything else to be done to convince you that the election was fair? According to USAToday, Trump’s own departments of justice and homeland security said no significant fraud occurred in the 2020 election and Trump lost all 62 lawsuits he filed against the election. According to Business Insider: “Republicans filed the lawsuits in local, state, and federal courts in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania – all states that Biden won. They also filed direct appeals to the Supreme Court, all of which also failed.”

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO