ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nadine Crocker To Direct Thriller ‘Hallow’ For Vision Tree Media

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Nadine Crocker is on board to direct Hallow an intense drama/psychological thriller on childhood trauma, mental health and addiction.  Written by Crocker and Chris Tardio, Hallow is produced and financed by Vision Tree Media with J.D Seraphine, Benjamin Gerry and Jay Seals producing through Vision Tree Media along with Eustace Hicks, Shawn Papazian. Cassian Elwes will exec produce.

The film follows an event that unearths hidden secrets of corruption in his small East Coast town and forces a priest to look at his past and the trauma that he’s long shut out. He grapples with what kind of man he will become: a man of forgiveness and faith, to which he has dedicated his life or a man of revenge and justice.

Pic will shoot in early 2022 in New York and New Jersey.

Crocker’s debut feature Continue is set to debut in the 2022 festival circuit.  Crocker is repped by Cassian Elwes at Elevated Films and Cohen & Gardner.  Tardio is repped by Bret Adams and Haven Entertainment.  Vision Tree is repped by Kleinberg, Lange, Cuddy & Carlo and Greg Bernstein Law.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jackie Earle Haley, Emma Booth And Brian d’Arcy James Join ‘Where All Light Tends To Go’

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Booth, Brian d’Arcy James and Jackie Earle Haley have joined the cast of Where All Light Tends To. Ben Young will direct with and Robert Knott penning the script based on David Joy’s novel. They join the previously announced leads Billy Bob Thornton, Robin Wright and Hopper Penn. Production began November 1st in Atlanta, Georgia. The film will be produced by Griff Furst of Curmudgeon Films, Josh Kesselman of Thruline Entertainment and Wright. Ruth Bornhauser will co-produce. Based on the David Joy novel, the story is set in North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains, where Jacob McNeely is torn between appeasing his meth-dealing kingpin father and leaving the mountains forever with the girl he loves. Booth can be seen next in the Anonymous Content TV Studios adaptation of Proxy. She is repped by represented by Anonymous Content and Shanahan Management. James can be seen next in as Officer Krupke in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. He is repped by The Gersh Agency, Thruline Entertainment and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Haley recently wrapped production on The Retirement Plan starring Nicolas Cage. He is repped by Gersh and Leslie Allan-Rice Management.
MOVIES
Deadline

Kellie Madison To Direct U.S.-Korean Action Thriller For Pressman Film

EXCLUSIVE: Kellie Madison (Never Back Down: Revolt) has signed on to direct a supernatural action thriller, centered on a geothermic explosion inside the ruins of Pompeii, for Pressman Film. The script for the as-yet untitled feature will be penned by Kalen Egan (The Man in the High Castle, Electric Dreams) and Travis Sentell (Electric Dreams). Edward R. Pressman and Kelly McKee of Pressman Film (The Crow, American Psycho) are on board to produce along with veteran Korean producer Lewis Taewan Kim (The Host, Okja). Korean VFX company Westworld (Sweet Home, Dr. Brain) will co-produce, with Jihyun Kim (Train to Busan) leading creature...
MOVIES
Deadline

Todd Field-Cate Blanchett Movie ‘Tár’ Sets 2022 Release & Adds Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Mark Strong, Others

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline first reported about Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field’s next picture Tár, and Tuesday we learned that the film will hit cinemas on October 7, 2022 via Focus Features, with Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Mark Strong, Allan Corduner, and Sylvia Flote joining the cast. In new plot details, we also understand that two-time Oscar winner Blanchett will be playing Lydia Tár, an orchestra conductor widely considered one of the greatest at her craft, and the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. The score to the movie is being composed by Oscar-winning Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir,...
MOVIES
Variety

Alice Sebold Memoir Adaptation ‘Lucky’ Dropped After Losing Financing (EXCLUSIVE)

“Lucky,” the film project adapted from Alice Sebold’s 1999 memoir toplined by “You” star Victoria Pedretti, has been abandoned, Variety has learned. The movie was dropped after losing its financing months ago, according to a source close to the production. Pedretti is also no longer involved. In “Lucky,” Sebold depicts being viciously beaten and raped by a stranger during her freshman year at Syracuse University in 1981, and explores how this trauma shaped the rest of her life. On Wednesday, a New York Times article detailed how executive producer Timothy Mucciante raised concerns about the events in the book and left the...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Deadline

Inner Voice Artists Teams With Environmental Activists Céline Cousteau & Lilly Platt On Docuseries

EXCLUSIVE: Management and production company Inner Voice Artists (IVA) is teaming with a pair of environmental activists on a docuseries that will explore topics including climate change, mental health and social justice. The 8×30 series YouthMundus: Investigations with Lilly Platt and Céline Cousteau will follow 13-year-old Platt, one of the world’s youngest recognized environmentalists who is known for her campaign against plastic waste in the UK, and her mentor Cousteau, a reputed socio-environmental advocate known for her documentary work (as well as being the daughter of Jean-Michel Cousteau and granddaughter of Jacques Cousteau). In the show, Platt will team up with a...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘A Castle For Christmas’ Review: Brooke Shields Finds Holiday Cheer in Netflix Escapist Fantasy

Despite its smattering of shortcomings, “A Castle For Christmas” is gently disarming, heartening, holiday-themed escapism that’s as satisfying as a cup of hot chocolate on a cold winter’s night. Director Mary Lambert’s romcom is centered on a divorcée who, after a public meltdown, buys a castle in Scotland, meets a dreamy duke and regains her creative vitality. Trading cloying for cute, treacly for tolerable, and caustic for comforting, its sincere, aspirational sentiments about it never being too late to write your own second chapter feel genuinely meaningful, making up for its struggles to pay off unrequited setups. Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields)...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Steve McQueen To Present Art Installation ‘Sunshine State’ At Rotterdam Film Festival

Next year’s International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) will be home to a new art installation from Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen. Titled Sunshine State, the installation was commissioned by the festival and will see McQueen fill the event’s central venue, the Kunsthal, with both sound and image. It will open to the public on January 27 and will run until February 13. This is the filmmaker/artist’s first new installation since his major commission Year 3 at Tate Britain in 2019. This year’s IFFR will also feature artistic performances from Angolan multidisciplinary artist Kiluanji Kia Henda and Taiwanese artists Su Hui-Yu and Cheng Hsien-Yu. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the world premiere of Steve McQueen’s latest installation during the next edition of IFFR,” said Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic. “McQueen is a visual artist and celebrated filmmaker who is known for his powerful and uncompromising vision and we are proud to offer a broad audience the opportunity to experience this newly commissioned work at Rotterdam’s cultural landmark Kunsthal. We look forward to welcoming McQueen at the festival to celebrate contemporary cinema and cinematic art together with us in Rotterdam.” IFFR 2022 will run January 26 – February 6. The program will be unveiled on December 20.
VISUAL ART
Deadline

‘Rust’ Producer Co-Financing Dustin Hoffman & Sissy Spacek Indie Movie ‘Sam & Kate’

In the wake of Rust producers being hit with two lawsuits stemming from the fatal shooting of that film’s DP Halyna Hutchins, Variety reports this morning that producer Ryan Donnell Smith is co-financing a Dustin Hoffman-Sissy Spacek movie entitled Sam & Kate.  Deadline has reached out to the Rust producer’s reps for comment. We will update the story should they return calls. Smith’s company Thomasville Pictures, which he co-owns with Allen Cheney, another Rust producer, will co-back Sam & Kate which is scheduled to start production in mid-February in Thomasville, GA. Reportedly Smith will serve as EP on the film, but not be involved in physical production. Another source...
THOMASVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cassian Elwes
Deadline

Dominic Orlando Dies: ‘Them’, ‘Mindhunter’, ‘The OA’ Writer Was 57

Dominic Orlando, a prolific playwright on the Off Broadway and regional theater scenes who more recently pivoted to such television series as Amazon’s Them and Netflix’s Mindhunter and The OA, died November 17 of complications from cancer in Washington D.C. He was 57. His death was announced by his family and CAA. Orlando, a Brooklyn native, began his career in New York’s downtown theaters during the early 1990s before relocating to Minneapolis, where he continued writing plays. While on Jerome and McKnight Fellowships at Minneapolis’ Playwrights’ Center, he co-founded another theater company, the Workhaus Collective, where he wrote and directed plays including...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Summit of the Gods’ (‘Le Sommet des Dieux’): Film Review

The beauty of The Summit of the Gods, a breathtaking animated feature about a photojournalist’s mission to crack a Mount Everest mystery, is achieved through its less profound moments. Like the close shot of a brooding character leaning over a bridge drinking from a glistening beer bottle. Or one of a nondescript hand depositing a beige envelope into a fire-red mailbox with the dim yellows and greens of a near slumbering city in the backdrop. Backed by a stirring score (composed by Amin Bouhafa), these junctures enliven a film that perfectly captures the delirious pull of pursuing a singular vision. Directed...
MOVIES
Variety

Moroccan Auteur Hakim Belabbes Recounts Poetic Tales in ‘Collapsed Walls’

Moroccan auteur Hakim Belabbes’ haunting memory piece “Collapsed Walls” is formed of fragments from the cycle of life as experienced by the residents of his birth place. The unconventional drama premieres in the Horizons of Arab Cinema competition at the Cairo Film Festival. Marking the apotheosis of the helmer’s lyrical, episodic style, the film plays like a mesmerizing take on “1001 Arabian Nights.” The middle son in a family of 11 children, Belabbes was born in Bejaad, where his father owned the only movie theater. His hometown has served as the main location of most of his films for two simple...
MOVIES
Deadline

David Chute Dies: L.A. Film Critic Who Helped Introduce Genre Films, Hong Kong Action Cinema To Mainstream Was 71

Film critic David Christopher Chute died this month of esophageal cancer in Los Angeles. He was 71. His death November 8 was confirmed by his daughter, Nora Chute. His career kicked off in the 1970s as a critic for the Kennebec Journal and the Maine Times. Chute was a fan of horror author Stephen King and profiled him for Take One. In return, King gave Chute a signed copy of The Shining and the title of “best film critic in America.” In the late ’70s, Chute was staffed as a writer at the Boston Phoenix where he expressed his love for comics,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vision Tree Media#Elevated Films#Cohen Gardner#Haven Entertainment#Lange Cuddy Carlo
Deadline

Freestyle Digital Media Acquires ‘Range Roads’ And ‘By The Grace Of…’; Jeff Ryan’s Horror Comedy ‘Mean Spirited’ Gets First Look Photo; More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has acquired U.S. rights to Kyle Thomas’ drama Range Roads, along with North American rights to Dylan Reid’s semi-autobiographical film, By the Grace of…The digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios will release the former title written and directed by Thomas across internet, cable and satellite platforms on December 14, unveiling the latter written and directed by Reid across the same range of platforms on December 21. Range Roads tells the story of Frankie King (Alana Hawley Purvis), a television actor who has been estranged from her family for 20 years, returning to her hometown...
MOVIES
Variety

Park Circus Renews Licensing Deal for Vast Disney, Fox Library (EXCLUSIVE)

All-rights sales agency and distribution company Park Circus has renewed a licensing deal for thousands of titles from Disney and Fox. The new distribution services agreement with The Walt Disney Company Limited allows Park Circus to grant exhibition licenses for screening of Disney’s repertory and library catalogue and other selected feature film releases in cinemas internationally. The agreement is valid until Sept. 2023. The new agreement extends a distribution relationship between the two companies that began in 2007. It will authorize pre-approved screenings of Disney’s feature film content under its various studio brands in all territories outside of the U.S., Canada,...
BUSINESS
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Broadway Actor James D. Beeks Arrested On Jan. 6 Capitol Siege Charges; ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Suspends Actor From Tour

UPDATED, with actor’s tour suspension James D. Beeks, a stage actor who has appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots, Aida, Ragtime, and Smokey Joe’s Cafe and most recently starred as Judas in a major touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar, was arrested yesterday in Milwaukee on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol. Beeks, who performs in Superstar under the stage name James T. Justis, is charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia with obstruction of Congress, a felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds. He...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
Variety

Corey Hawkins on How Working with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ Lived Up to His Dreams

Actor Corey Hawkins is incredibly grateful to know Denzel Washington, his legendary co-star in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” “I love that I get to walk in his footsteps, but I know I can never fill that man’s shoes,” Hawkins tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “To share space to sit down in his dressing room, and talk, pray, listen, talk sports, talk whatever – they say never to meet your heroes but to finally dispel that rumor because he is the greatest of all time.” Listen to the full interview with actor Corey Hawkins in the latest edition of Variety’s Awards Circuit...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Nod If You Understand’: Amber Sealey To Direct Thriller On DB Cooper Hijacking That Forever Changed Air Travel

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Sealey has signed on to direct McFarland Entertainment’s Nod If You Understand, on the heels of the Tribeca-premiering No Man of God, which told the true story of Ted Bundy’s final days. The thriller heading into production next year will tell the true story of the relationship between heroic NWA stewardess Tina Mucklow, the mysterious hijacker known as DB Cooper, and the only unsolved case of air piracy in the history of commercial aviation. When Cooper boards NWA Flight 305 with a bomb on Thanksgiving Eve, 1971, Mucklow must cleverly negotiate his demands and the conflicting objectives of the FBI...
TRAVEL
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy