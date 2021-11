Thomas Frank has urged his Brentford side to show “bravery” as they bid to get back on track at the Community Stadium against Everton on Sunday.The Bees have not won a home Premier League game since the opening day of the season against Arsenal and stopped the rot of four straight losses by salvaging a point at Newcastle last week.But Frank insists he is unconcerned by his side’s recent plight and believes they are in good shape to recover their momentum and turn their new home into a “fortress”.Frank said: “It is extremely important that we are brave. I...

