ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attorney Glennon Threatt Says He Was Surprised By Kyle Rittenhouse’s Verdict Reactions [WATCH]

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTv1C_0d4HG7SQ00

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Last week capped off in a big way with the not guilty verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s viral murder trial.

The ruling left us with a lot of questions and feelings of confusion that we’re sure our listeners can relate to, and there was no better person to have on the show to help make sense of it all quite like our friend, attorney Glennon Threatt.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Given his expertise when it comes to law, Threatt was able to explain just how Rittenhouse got off on all five federal charges. Although not surprised by the outcome itself, he did say that reactions to the trial are what surprised him the most. By looking at the details and the behavior of those in power during the trial, Threatt proves that it definitely benefits to pay attention to the details. We’re just glad we have someone like him on deck who can help us understand how something like this could happen and the message it relays to the public.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the facts from the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial from attorney Glennon Threatt on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Attorney Glennon Threatt Says He Was Surprised By Kyle Rittenhouse’s Verdict Reactions [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
digg.com

Watch The Jury Deliberation In Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Live

Five men and seven women will decide if Rittenhouse should be held criminally responsible for gunning down two men during the protests in Wisconsin last year. Wyclef Jean was booked to play a corporate gig for Range Rover but things went off the rails when Joe Eberhardt, the President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America, got up on his shoulders.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Instagram
HipHopDX.com

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly & YFN Lucci's Prison Thanksgiving Meals Revealed

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly and YFN Lucci are just some of the celebrities that will spend Thanksgiving behind bars, but they’ll still be served special meals at their individual jails. TMZ has obtained menus from each of their facilities to provide a look at exactly what they’ll be eating for their prison holiday dinners.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Reunites With Brothers & Father, Fans Think They Look Like They're About That Action

Lil Nas X has a lot to be thankful for this year, finishing another extremely successful year in his music career with more #1s, more GRAMMY nominations, and millions upon millions of streams. On Thanksgiving, the Georgia-born rapper reunited with his brothers and his father for the holiday and they snapped a picture for social media, which Nas' fans are loving.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
HuffingtonPost

Kyle Rittenhouse Attorney Says He Should Stay Off TV, Change His Name

Kyle Rittenhouse should stay off TV and out of the public eye, change his name and quietly “start his life over,” his attorney urged Monday. “I think there’s a lot of people who want to use Kyle for their own means,” Mark Richards told Fox News. “People want to use his name, get it out there so they can get some publicity. I think it’s cheap,” he added.
CELEBRITIES
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy