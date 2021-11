Are you afraid of heights? If not, you might be tempted to climb this staircase to the sky. South African land artist Strijdom van der Merwe is the creator behind Staircase to Heaven, an illusionary sculpture that looks like a set of endless steps that reach the clouds. However, once the viewer views the sculpture from a different angle, the visual trick is revealed. This piece is actually a vertical ladder that’s just 4.5 meters (14.8 feet) high.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO