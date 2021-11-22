ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Republican Sean Parnell suspends U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican Sean Parnell, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed in next year’s toss-up U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, said he was suspending his campaign on Monday, local media reported. The decision came after Parnell lost a battle over the custody of his three children...

WGAL

Sean Parnell withdraws from US senate race in Pa.

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Sean Parnell, one of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans running for the U.S. Senate, has withdrawn from the race. Parnell, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, suspended his campaign after losing a custody battle over his three children. Parnell said he was devastated...
Trump-backed Parnell loses custody battle, suspends campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sean Parnell, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Monday suspended his campaign after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children in which the judge said he believed allegations of abuse by Parnell’s estranged wife.
CBS News

