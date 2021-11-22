Johnson City police work with Good Samaritan Ministries to deliver food boxes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Johnson City Police Department served their community in a different way Monday by bringing the gift of food to those in need.

The JCPD partnered with Good Samaritan Ministries to distribute food boxes to low-income families at Cityview Apartments Monday ahead of Thanksgiving.

The department has worked with Good Samaritan Ministries for years to help fight hunger around the holidays.

“Part of our initiatives at the police department is being involved in community policing, and part of that is getting to know people in the community and serving the community as well,” said Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner. “It’s a great opportunity for us and wouldn’t be possible without Good Samaritan.”

Fifty boxes of food were handed out Monday.

