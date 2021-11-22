ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City police work with Good Samaritan Ministries to deliver food boxes

By Murry Lee, David McAvoy
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwEx9_0d4HDn8w00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Johnson City Police Department served their community in a different way Monday by bringing the gift of food to those in need.

Sullivan Co. Commission votes to move forward with new firing range for sheriff’s office

The JCPD partnered with Good Samaritan Ministries to distribute food boxes to low-income families at Cityview Apartments Monday ahead of Thanksgiving.

The department has worked with Good Samaritan Ministries for years to help fight hunger around the holidays.

Good Samaritan Ministries

“Part of our initiatives at the police department is being involved in community policing, and part of that is getting to know people in the community and serving the community as well,” said Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner. “It’s a great opportunity for us and wouldn’t be possible without Good Samaritan.”

Fifty boxes of food were handed out Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

“That’s what we signed up to do;” Tri-Cities essential workers away from families this Thanksgiving

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Essential workers across Northeast Tennessee did not spend their Thanksgiving basting a turkey or throwing the pigskin around. They spent the day doing the jobs that keep their communities safe and healthy. News Channel 11 spoke to workers in health care and emergency response about how they are spending Thanksgiving. Kristina […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Heavy police presence reported overnight in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Police lights and questions swirled out of one area in Carter County on Friday night. A heavy police presence was reported on Dave Buck Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Agencies spotted on the scene included the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the Elizabethton Police Department and the Johnson City Police Department. Authorities told […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton church gives back to community with Thanksgiving meals

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – First Baptist Church in Elizabethton was happy to get back to serving meals after taking last year off due to the pandemic. The church packaged and offered meals to those who might need one this Thanksgiving and said that this year they expected to serve as many as 1,600 meals. According […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Society
WJHL

Kingsport FD: Structure fire in industrial building in Sullivan Gardens, local church joins in to provide meals to crews

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – City officials said that the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a structure fire near Sullivan Gardens Parkway Thanksgiving morning, and ended up with an unlikely welcome while they fought the blaze. According to KFD public information officer Barry Brickey, firefighters were called to Master Tool and Die on Regional […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health gifts $500 Christmas bonuses to employees

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a message to Ballad Health workers on Wednesday, President and CEO Alan Levine announced the health system will gift out bonuses to its employees amid the holiday season. Levine said all full-time employees since July will receive a $500 bonus, and part-time workers since July will receive a $250 […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Weather#Community Policing#Charity#Good Samaritan Ministries#Sullivan Co#Jcpd#Cityview Apartments#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

UPDATE: Missing Sullivan County woman found safe

UPDATE: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday night that Christine Smuniewski was found safe. Previous: SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office sought help from the public Thursday night in the search of a woman missing out of Sullivan County. According to a Facebook post from the office, Christine Smuniewski, 29, […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Turkey Trot returns to the streets Thanksgiving morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Turkey Trot will return to the streets of Johnson City on Thanksgiving morning after last year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic. Thousands of walkers and runners will gather downtown for the 16th annual event, which will get underway at 8:30 a.m. The 5K course will […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WJHL

Coca-Cola caravan stops in Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The iconic Coca-Cola caravan is in the Tri-Cities to celebrate the holidays. The caravan brought some familiar faces to Food City stores, including the famous Coca-Cola polar bear and Santa Claus. The first stop was made at the North State of Franklin location Wednesday afternoon. “It’s something great that we […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Turkey Trot attracts thousands of runners to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of runners filled the streets of Johnson City today for the City’s 16th Turkey Trot. Over 3,500 people registered for this year’s run, which is a much different scene than last year when the run was held virtually. The money that was raised during the run went to support […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

House fire displacing people inside rural Loudoun County home

LUCKETTS, Va. (WDVM) — A first alarm fire in rural Loudoun County destroyed a home in the 13000 block of Wilt Store Road and displaced people inside of the home on Thursday. Just before noon, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue responded to a first-alarm house fire in Lucketts off route 15. People inside the home […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy