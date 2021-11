One Piece has debuted the first teaser trailer for the franchise's next big film, One Piece: Red! The last One Piece film, One Piece: Stampede, was released back in 2019 as part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of the franchise. The film brought in many of the fan favorites from over the course of the franchise, and was received so well that fans had been wondering when the next major film in the franchise would be coming our way. It seems that the wait is almost over as there's indeed going to be a new movie!

