San Francisco-based Uber is getting into the membership game, announcing the launch of the Uber One membership program that will offer discounts on both rides and deliveries. For $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year ($49.99 through Nov. 29 as an introductory promotion), members can get 5% off eligible rides and 5% off restaurant delivery orders, grocery orders and more. Members also will see no delivery fees on restaurant orders of $15 or more and grocery orders of $30 or more. Uber also is promising "priority service with top-rated drivers and elevated member support" as well as exclusive access to special offers and promotions and "invite-only experiences."

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO