Coordinated smash and grab burglaries leave shoppers, employees on edge
A series of coordinated smash and grab burglaries happened...www.nbcnews.com
A series of coordinated smash and grab burglaries happened...www.nbcnews.com
In today’s political, and social climate you need to get your concealed carry permit; and never leave home without it. Criminals are emboldened, and now operate with a sense of entitlement. You don’t want to get caught on the street, at the gas pumps, etc, without the means to protect yourself, and your family, from the walking turds.
No consequences for criminal actions only encourage more of it. The SF DA won’t charge property crimes.
I've seen better behaved animals at the zoo..
Comments / 25