Police searching for suspect after robbery at KeyBank on University Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are still searching for a suspect after the KeyBank on University Avenue was robbed Monday morning. It happened...www.whec.com
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are still searching for a suspect after the KeyBank on University Avenue was robbed Monday morning. It happened...www.whec.com
What’s the point of resting and they’ll just let them out on bail seems to be the new trend he’s probably already been in jail
Comments / 5