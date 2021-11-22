On Tuesday afternoon, Saints coach Sean Payton had unfortunate to news to share with the media involving Taysom Hill. The versatile offensive weapon suffered an injury in Sunday’s game against the Titans. Payton told reporters that Hill got “nicked up” during this past weekend’s game. It’s unclear how serious Hill’s...
Journeyman Trevor Siemian remains at starter for the Saints today, and while head coach Sean Payton has made no declarative statements about how he will handle the quarterback position with Jameis Winston lost for the season, several league sources indicated that Siemian has an opportunity to remain in place. The...
Taysom Hill was technically active for the Saints on Thursday night, yet he didn’t play a single snap against the Bills. Following the blowout loss, Saints head coach Sean Payton explained why. According to Payton, the reason the Saints didn’t use Hill is because he’s dealing with a foot injury....
The New Orleans Saints listed quarterback/utility player Taysom Hill was active for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he didn't take the field in his team's 40-29 loss. Hill was considered an an emergency backup quarterback for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported just...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has always treasured having a unique player like Taysom Hill in his offensive gameplan. Clearly that still remains the case, because the 31-year-old Swiss Army knife reportedly landed a massive new contract on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints and...
It might be time for the New Orleans Saints to give Taysom Hill a chance to be the starting quarterback. The Saints are currently down 33-7 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter. Trevor Siemian hasn’t been able to get anything going as he only has 60 yards and is 6-20. He adds two interceptions to his resume on Sunday.
The New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Friday that he will be starting Trevor Siemian this weekend against the Tennessee Titans. Siemian was also the starter last week against the Atlanta Falcons in favor of Taysom Hill, and the consequent loss was surrounded by speculation at quarterback and the usage of Hill, or lack thereof.
Taysom Hill is back with the New Orleans Saints after what sounds like a very scary bout with a concussion. On Oct. 10, Hill was knocked out of a game against Washington on an ugly helmet-to-helmet hit. He would go on to miss nearly a month of action. Hill briefly appeared in the Saints' game against the Falcons last week, playing on only 17 offensive snaps. Now we might know why.
The New Orleans Saints have exceeded expectations in the post-Drew Brees NFL world, rolling with a combination of Jameis Winston and Trevor Siemian en route to a 5-4 record. Siemian and gadget player Taysom Hill were tabbed as potential starters once Winston went down with a season-ending injury, but Saints head coach Sean Payton opted for the signal-caller with more starting experience in the NFL- Siemian.
According to Jason La Canfora, Saints QB Trevor Siemian is very much in the discussion to remain as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. The Saints still have QB Taysom Hill, who competed for the starting job in training camp and who the Saints turned to for a stint as the starter in 2020.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The New Orleans Saints had to make some injury-related adjustments key spots in terms of usage for this week's contest against the Tennessee Titans, so several aspects of this week's snap counts look a little different. A look at the usage and performances of quarterback Taysom Hill,...
HOUSTON - Instead of throwing passes for the Texans, Jeff Driskel now hopes to catch them. The veteran third-string quarterback is making the transition to become a full-time tight end. Driskel is an outstanding athlete at 6-foot-4, 234 pounds. He officially ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds at the...
The Buccaneers should be happy every time they see Taysom Hill’s name in the news. The Saints own the Buccaneers in the regular season. There is almost no way around it. Whether the quarterback is Jameis Winston, Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, or Trevor Siemian, Tampa has struggled to find an answer for New Orleans in recent years during the regular season.
The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles have announced their inactive lists ahead of their noon CT tilt. Some players had already been declared out due to injury designations after the practice week, but there were still some surprises for Sunday morning. Seeing Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Terron Armstead, and...
The Saints will be without running back Alvin Kamara as they try to avoid their third straight loss this weekend. Kamara has been ruled out with a knee injury for the second straight week. He was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, but sat out on Thursday and Friday.
Hill lost the starting quarterback battle to Jameis Winston in the preseason, going back to his hybrid H-back role for the most part. Even now, with Winston out for the season, Sean Payton has tabbed Trevor Siemian and not Hill to run the offense. On the season, Hill is 7...
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints have given a fresh contract to utility player Taysom Hill. However, it’s a deal that is a bit confusing when looking at it. Schefter says Hill will sign a “unique four-year, hybrid-type of contract extension” worth anywhere between $40 million and...
The Saints’ offense was stuck in neutral as Taysom Hill paced helplessly on the sidelines, but he was really never an option to replace Trevor Siemian at QB on Thanksgiving, Sean Payton said. Here’s why.
The New Orleans Saints are never short on ways to flip the NFL’s salary cap script. This season, they’ll already innovated 5th year options by adding void years to extend Marshon Lattimore’s cap hit before signing him to his huge extension before the season. The Saints also built in a...
