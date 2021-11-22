ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Taysom Hill

ccenterdispatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints and multi-purpose offensive...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

The Spun

Sean Payton Shares Discouraging News On Taysom Hill

On Tuesday afternoon, Saints coach Sean Payton had unfortunate to news to share with the media involving Taysom Hill. The versatile offensive weapon suffered an injury in Sunday’s game against the Titans. Payton told reporters that Hill got “nicked up” during this past weekend’s game. It’s unclear how serious Hill’s...
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Comment About QB Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill was technically active for the Saints on Thursday night, yet he didn’t play a single snap against the Bills. Following the blowout loss, Saints head coach Sean Payton explained why. According to Payton, the reason the Saints didn’t use Hill is because he’s dealing with a foot injury....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Taysom Hill News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has always treasured having a unique player like Taysom Hill in his offensive gameplan. Clearly that still remains the case, because the 31-year-old Swiss Army knife reportedly landed a massive new contract on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints' Taysom Hill says he blacked out for 45 minutes after suffering scary concussion

Taysom Hill is back with the New Orleans Saints after what sounds like a very scary bout with a concussion. On Oct. 10, Hill was knocked out of a game against Washington on an ugly helmet-to-helmet hit. He would go on to miss nearly a month of action. Hill briefly appeared in the Saints' game against the Falcons last week, playing on only 17 offensive snaps. Now we might know why.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

2 reasons the Saints should go with Taysom Hill as their quarterback

The New Orleans Saints have exceeded expectations in the post-Drew Brees NFL world, rolling with a combination of Jameis Winston and Trevor Siemian en route to a 5-4 record. Siemian and gadget player Taysom Hill were tabbed as potential starters once Winston went down with a season-ending injury, but Saints head coach Sean Payton opted for the signal-caller with more starting experience in the NFL- Siemian.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Saints Could Stick With Trevor Siemian As Starter, Keep Taysom Hill In Gadget Role

According to Jason La Canfora, Saints QB Trevor Siemian is very much in the discussion to remain as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. The Saints still have QB Taysom Hill, who competed for the starting job in training camp and who the Saints turned to for a stint as the starter in 2020.
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans Move QB Jeff Driskel to TE: 'Looking for Next Taysom Hill'

HOUSTON - Instead of throwing passes for the Texans, Jeff Driskel now hopes to catch them. The veteran third-string quarterback is making the transition to become a full-time tight end. Driskel is an outstanding athlete at 6-foot-4, 234 pounds. He officially ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds at the...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill another reason to stay thankful

The Buccaneers should be happy every time they see Taysom Hill’s name in the news. The Saints own the Buccaneers in the regular season. There is almost no way around it. Whether the quarterback is Jameis Winston, Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, or Trevor Siemian, Tampa has struggled to find an answer for New Orleans in recent years during the regular season.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints at Eagles inactives: Taysom Hill, Tony Jones Jr. active

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles have announced their inactive lists ahead of their noon CT tilt. Some players had already been declared out due to injury designations after the practice week, but there were still some surprises for Sunday morning. Seeing Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Terron Armstead, and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Alvin Kamara will miss another game, Taysom Hill questionable

The Saints will be without running back Alvin Kamara as they try to avoid their third straight loss this weekend. Kamara has been ruled out with a knee injury for the second straight week. He was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, but sat out on Thursday and Friday.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Report: Taysom Hill's Contract Pays as QB At 224 Passes

Hill lost the starting quarterback battle to Jameis Winston in the preseason, going back to his hybrid H-back role for the most part. Even now, with Winston out for the season, Sean Payton has tabbed Trevor Siemian and not Hill to run the offense. On the season, Hill is 7...
NFL
On3.com

New Orleans Saints sign Taysom Hill to odd contract extension

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints have given a fresh contract to utility player Taysom Hill. However, it’s a deal that is a bit confusing when looking at it. Schefter says Hill will sign a “unique four-year, hybrid-type of contract extension” worth anywhere between $40 million and...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

New Orleans Saints sign Taysom Hill to unique hybrid 4-year deal

The New Orleans Saints are never short on ways to flip the NFL’s salary cap script. This season, they’ll already innovated 5th year options by adding void years to extend Marshon Lattimore’s cap hit before signing him to his huge extension before the season. The Saints also built in a...
NFL

