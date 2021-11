It has been an excellent start to the season for the Virginia Tech Hokies and they will look to continue that start over the St. Francis (PA) Red Flash on Thursday night at 8 PM in Cassell Coliseum. The Red Flash have started the season 1-1 with a close loss to George Washington and a dominating win over D-III Franciscan University. The Hokies enter the matchup as 21-point favorites and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO