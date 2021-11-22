ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nasdaq slides as treasury bonds rise after Jerome Powell nomination

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite slid on Monday as treasury bonds rose after President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell to remain as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

The tech-heavy index fell 1.26% as the 10-year treasury yield rose to 1.625 and the S&P 500 closed the day down 0.32%.

Both indexes had hit intraday records earlier in the day, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up gaining just 17.27 points, or 0.049%, after rising as much as 328 points earlier in the session.

Biden on Monday nominated Powell, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, for a second term with Lael Brainard as vice chairman, citing economic recovery after COVID-19.

During his tenure, Powell has slashed interest rates to near zero, although the central bank is expected to hike rates by 2023 and has laid out plans to taper its pandemic bond-buying program.

"The most important question in the moment right now is how high the Fed ultimately hikes interest rates," John McClain, portfolio manager for Brandywine Global's high yield and corporate credit strategies, told Yahoo Finance. "Right now, expectations are about two-and-a-half to three hikes in 2022 and probably getting to about 175 basis points on Fed funds ultimately."

Shares of bank stocks rose along with treasury yields as Morgan Stanley gained 2.5% and JPMorgan Chase increased 2.12%.

Tech stocks posted early gains immediately after Powell's nomination when Apple rose 3% to reach an intraday high and Microsoft climbed 2% for its own record high, but retreated as bond yields rose with Apple closing the day up just 0.29% and Microsoft falling 0.96%.

Shares of Tesla gained 1.74% after CEO Elon Musk said its Model S Plaid vehicle could be launched in China by next spring while Moderna stock rose 7.17% after the Food and Drug Administration approved its vaccine booster for all U.S. adults.

Related
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
STOCKS
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Jerome Powell Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome “Jay” Powell. Marriage: Elissa (Leonard) Powell (1985-present) Education: Princeton University, A.B. in Politics, 1975; Georgetown University, J.D., 1979. Other Facts. Was editor-in-chief of the Georgetown Law Journal. Powell is the first chairman in 40 years not to hold a...
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

Stocks mixed after Powell second term nomination

Markets reacted positively to yesterday's announcement from the Biden administration confirming Jerome Powell as head of the Fed for the next four years as many investors consider it a sign of ongoing support for stocks. While there was some uncertainty related to the decision, the situation appears to have changed in the later part of the day with the majority of indices pulling back from near their recently reached all time highs and hovering around previous reaction areas. Focus today remains on US PMI data, which after better than expected European figures, could have increased expectations along with President Biden’s speech where he is likely to address the economy and inflation, a topic that Jerome Powell has discussed many times and downplayed thus far. It will be worth seeing if the US president has a similar viewpoint to the Chairman of the FED, or if today’s speech will expose some differences in opinions.
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian bonds, rupee weaken after Powell reappointment

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian bond prices fell while the rupee weakened on Tuesday, as investors raised bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would stay on course for policy tightening in the middle of 2022 after the announcement of a second term for its chairman Jerome Powell. The partially...
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Digest Powell Renomination, 10-Year Yield Tops 1.67%

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to digest the news that Jerome Powell had been renominated to the role of Federal Reserve chair. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by about 5.4 basis points to 1.679% on Tuesday afternoon. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose by a similar amount to 2.036%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
U.S. POLITICS
actionforex.com

American Stocks And The USD Rise After Powell Reappointment

American equities and the US dollar rallied after the decision by Joe Biden to reappoint Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve Chair. His deputy will be Lael Brainard, a Democrat. Investors were paying close attention to the decision because of regulations. In the past few years, Powell has worked to ease some of the regulations that were implemented during the last financial crisis. Lael Brainard was seen as more likely to bring more regulations to the financial sector. For example, she was expected to push banks to disclose more on their carbon financing.
MARKETS
NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Rise After Biden Picks Powell Over Brainard for Top Fed Post

U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday after President Joe Biden renominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed by 9.3 basis points to 1.629% in afternoon trading The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced by 6.4 basis points to 1.971%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
StreetInsider.com

S&P 500 ends lower after Powell nomination

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended lower on Monday after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, while Wall Street lenders rallied on the prospect of interest rate hikes in 2022. The Nasdaq tumbled deep into negative territory after...
STOCKS
The Independent

Biden nominates Jerome Powell to stay as Fed chair despite progressive opposition

President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Jerome Powell to continue his tenure as chair of the Federal Reserve, a move that was opposed by progressives who fear he is opposing more significant oversight of the US banking system.The White House released a statement confirming that Mr Powell’s nomination to serve again as chair had been sent to the Senate. The decision comes after weeks of criticism from progressives and a public vow from Sen Elizabeth Warren to oppose his nomination.Lael Brainard is being nominated as the agency’s vice chair.“I’m confident that Chair Powell and Dr Brainard’s focus on...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
45K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

