ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

O’Hare, Midway brace for busy week of Thanksgiving travel

By Kelly Davis
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0UdK_0d4H8P2y00

CHICAGO — It’s the start of the holiday season, which means Chicago airports are bracing for a busy week of Thanksgiving travel.

On Monday, some locals looked to get ahead of the holiday rush.

“Actually, today, it’s better than I expected,” said Arie Davis, who is traveling to Tennessee for Thanksgiving. “The last time I was here, the machines were down. It was chaotic. Yeah, it was like a nightmare.”

Both O’Hare and Midway airports expect more than twice the number of travelers from last year.

“We’re expecting about 1.2 million passengers to come through O’Hare and an additional 288,000 to pass through Midway, so it’s going to be busy, and people should prepare themselves,” said Christine Carrino with the Chicago Department of Aviation.

RELATED: Experts suggest Thanksgiving holiday travel could be biggest of pandemic

The numbers are slightly less than pre-pandemic totals, however.

“We’re still under the numbers, just under the numbers in 2019, but given that so many passengers haven’t flown in a while, it’s going to feel particularly busy,” Carrino said.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving should be the busiest travel day during the Thanksgiving holiday, with 2.4 million passengers flying home, which would make it the most active day at US airports this year.

While air travel was standard on Monday, experts expect significant numbers Tuesday and Wednesday. As a result, airline companies are reminding passengers to arrive at least two hours ahead of their flight.

And don’t forget your mask.

Chicago metal detector hobbyists find treasure more valuable than gold

“Just plan for extra time,” said Melissa Cady, who was traveling from Wyoming. “A little bit of extra time. Other than that, enjoy it.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Rogers Park Business Alliance boosts local shops for holiday season

CHICAGO — The Rogers Park Business Alliance gave out free crepes and totes on Saturday to kick off their annual “Live Love Shop Rogers Park” rebate program. The program encourages shoppers to choose independent businesses by incentivizing customers with rebates, with the opportunity to get as much as $75 back for taking part. The rebate […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

On the road again: Travelers emerge in time for Thanksgiving

DALLAS (AP) — Determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the pandemic, millions of Americans will be loading up their cars or piling onto planes to gather again with friends and family. The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels, and […]
PHOENIX, IL
WGN News

Business increases for the holiday at Paulina Meat Market

CHICAGO — Paulina Meat Market owner Bill Begale says his Thanksgiving business is up 30 to 40 percent from past years, with Begale unable to take any orders past Tuesday of last week. Paulina Meat Market anticipates selling over 2,000 turkeys for the holiday season and even installed a ‘Turkey Window’ for last year’s Thanksgiving […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Tennessee State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
City
Tennessee, IL
WGN News

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds. Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Weather#Midway#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN News

Chicago travel advisory stands at 40 states, 1 territory

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health added two states to its weekly COVID-19 Travel Advisory on Tuesday. The advisory stands at 40 states and 1 territory.   Connecticut, whose daily COVID case rate per 100,000 residents has risen to 20.7 (from 11.1) over the past week, was returned to the advisory, as was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning Thursday in full albeit with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — will once again wend though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGN News

CTA Holiday Train welcomes back riders with COVID-19 guidelines

CHICAGO — One of Chicago’s most beloved holiday traditions is welcoming back passengers with some guidelines in place to make sure everyone remains healthy. The CTA’s Holiday Train will be accepting passengers this Friday, Nov. 26 and the Holiday Bus will take to the streets on Nov. 30. Last year, Santa and his elves had […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
WGN News

BBB tips on avoiding scams this holiday season

With the surge in holiday shopping, scammers are looking for an easy target. It’s why the Better Business Bureau is offering tips on how to avoid becoming a victim. Steve Bernace, the BBB’s president and CEO, isn’t talking about the crowds at the mall – or the pop ads online. Bernace is, however, talking about […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Former Bear Dan Hampton arrested for OWI in Northwest Indiana

WINFIELD, Ind. — Former Chicago Bear and Super Bowl champion Dan Hampton was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated last week in Northwest Indiana. At around midnight last Sunday, Hampton, of Winfield, was booked into the Lake County Jail. Winfield police arrested him on the charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was […]
WINFIELD, IN
WGN News

Julie Unruh says goodbye to WGN after 20 years

CHICAGO — After 20 years, anchor and reporter Julie Unruh said goodbye to WGN on Wednesday. She first joined the news department in September of 2001. Julie was a general assignment reporter for WGN Evening News and WGN News at Nine and Ten, before landing the position as Midday News anchor in 2020. She has […]
CELEBRITIES
WGN News

WGN News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy