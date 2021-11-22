ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Activate Andrew Thomas from Injured Reserve

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 5 days ago
The New York Giants have activated left tackle Andrew Thomas off the injured reserve list, making him available for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thomas has been on IR since October 19 with foot and ankle injuries. He made enough progress to where the second-year offensive lineman said he felt good about making a return to the field.

“Coming off the bye, I got some time to get some reps in and I’m feeling pretty good,” Thomas said four days after the Giants opened the 21-day window on his return. “Nothing right now [standing in the way of playing] in my mind.”

Thomas's return would be great news for the Giants offense, which appears to be getting healthier by the week. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in particular, stands to benefit from Thomas's return, as he averaged 285.2 yards with Thomas in the lineup versus 158.3 without him.

In other roster moves, the Giants signed outside linebacker Trent Harris from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Harris, who has twice been elevated from the practice squad, will give the Giants depth with Lorenzo Carter dealing with an ankle injury that has cost him the last two games and, more recently, a stomach virus that caused him to miss four days of practice last week. Carter has already been declared out.

Receiver/return specialist Pharoh Cooper was activated as the COVID-19 replacement for safety Logan Ryan. The Giants also elevated tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Steven Parker from the practice squad.

