WearOS soars in Q3 on the wings of Samsung's Galaxy Watch4

We start today’s deals with the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that’s currently available for just $115 over at Samsung.com. This will let you purchase a new smartwatch that comes with a 40mm case, GPS-only support, and a $135 discount. You get to choose between three different aluminum case color options, and the best part is that you get to customize your new watch with four different types of bands and five different color options. If you want the larger 44mm aluminum case, you will pay $145, down from a regular $280 price tag. However, these savings don’t come for free, as they will only be available after trading in an eligible device.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO