WearOS soars in Q3 on the wings of Samsung's Galaxy Watch4

gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung posted its best smart wearable quarter ever thanks to its move from Tizen to WearOS. And WearOS enjoyed its best quarter thanks to Samsung. Per Counterpoint's report, in Q3 WearOS' market share soared to 17%, up from 4%...

www.gsmarena.com

CNET

Galaxy S21 FE rumors: Samsung's affordable phone appears in leaked marketing images

Samsung unwrapped the Galaxy S20 FE around this time last year. The phone was hugely popular, offering a balanced combination of handy features for a reasonable $699 starting price. And its successor, likely called the Galaxy S21 FE, could be on its way in January. As we wait for the phone's debut, the rumor mill continues to churn. The latest buzz from Coinbrs shows leaked marketing images of the Galaxy S21 FE (above), offering another look at what the phone could look like ahead of its debut.
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G's renders surface

Last week we learned that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will come in four colors, and today, we get to see the smartphone since its renders have been leaked by OnLeaks. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G looks similar to the Galaxy A32 4G. It's built around an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and sports four cameras on the back, which are now placed on a raised camera bump reminiscent of the Oppo Find X3 and Find X3 Pro.
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's notched display confirmed

Rumors about the Galaxy tab S8 Ultra started doing rounds this summer but we got a good look at the tablet and its specs only recently. A series of renders suggested that the device will come with a notch that's quite similar to this year's MacBooks from Apple. Well, unfortunately,...
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G's battery size revealed

Anonymous — Anonymous, 12 hours agoNice phone, if it came in a smaller size, around 5.5 inches, then I would be interested to buyI knew there was a soul like me out there man if these people gave us 5.5 inches I'd even pay more for that version I just ughhh🤮 a big screen well in my case a large screen!!!
SamMobile

Samsung’s Android 12 release for Galaxy S21 humbles all other OEMs

We were hoping for One UI 4.0 to launch in November after a Samsung Community Manager hinted at a possible early release, and sure enough, the update went live today for the Galaxy S21 series worldwide. The One UI 4.0 update introduces new customization options, new privacy settings, as well as other refinements to the user experience and the UI. But aside from the update’s content, what really impressed us this time around was Samsung’s fantastic firmware support and the speed with which it released the first One UI 4.0 public build.
makeuseof.com

Are Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds Causing Ear Infections?

Have you ever used a new set of earbuds, only to find they didn't fit quite right? We've all been there. But some Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro users are reporting slightly more than ill-fitting earbuds, with multiple reports of ear infections and allergic reactions to Samsung's flagship earbuds. So, what's...
PC Magazine

The Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Accessories

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a phone that's made for today and beyond, with performance that is set to shine with 5G. Speaking of shine, the phone comes in four shimmery shades that seem to shout out to be accessorized. While we do have plenty of suggestions for cases, there...
TechSpot

Samsung's One UI 4 brings Android 12 to Galaxy S21 phones today

In brief: Samsung announced that it is rolling out its Android 12-based "One UI 4" starting Monday. The staggered release will hit Galaxy S21 series phones first. The user interface boasts expanded customization and privacy features as its main selling points. Samsung has begun rolling out its One UI 4...
Android Headlines

Official Galaxy S21 FE Cases Spotted On Samsung's Website

The long-rumored Samsung Galaxy S21 FE finally seems to be on its way. We know we have said this before, but there are more reasons than ever to believe the latest rumor. Reports suggest the phone will go official in the first week of January next year. In the meantime, it continues to appear in leaks. Last week, we saw a bunch of Galaxy S21 FE marketing materials surface online. We now have the official cover cases for the phone courtesy of Samsung itself.
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy S22 could be coming soon, and I want these upgrades

Samsung's Galaxy S21 impressed us with its pro-standard camera, vibrant screen and fast processor. But what about its successor? The rumored Galaxy S22 could debut early next year with a 200-megapixel image sensor, smaller display and more. (Here's how the Galaxy S22 could compare to the Galaxy S21.) Being the demanding tech addict I am, I have my own wish list of things I want to see on Samsung's next phone.
mspoweruser.com

Samsung patents a clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

Samsung is expected to have 86% foldable market share in 2022, meaning the company is in the end only competing with itself when it comes to the folding smartphone market. This has meant the company has to become increasingly creative, leading to some pretty odd experimental designs, such as the 3-pane Z-folding tablet.
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 to skip S Pen slot

There's still quite a lot of time for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 to go official, but rumors surrounding it have already started doing rounds on the internet, with the latest one claiming the smartphone won't feature a dedicated slot for the S Pen. That's hardly a surprise since its...
pocketnow.com

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4, and other smartwatch options are on sale today

We start today’s deals with the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that’s currently available for just $115 over at Samsung.com. This will let you purchase a new smartwatch that comes with a 40mm case, GPS-only support, and a $135 discount. You get to choose between three different aluminum case color options, and the best part is that you get to customize your new watch with four different types of bands and five different color options. If you want the larger 44mm aluminum case, you will pay $145, down from a regular $280 price tag. However, these savings don’t come for free, as they will only be available after trading in an eligible device.
Android Central

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE appears in first real-world images

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE has appeared in live images. The phone will come with a plastic back, just like the Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung is rumored to unveil the phone in January 2022. Last week, a massive leak revealed nearly everything about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 FE. The value flagship...
