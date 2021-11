New year, new laws...Even new laws that you didn't know were new??. But wait, haven't these always been legal? Apparently not completely. You see, Public Health Departments in the state of Illinois have have the right to find lemonade stands run by kids under 16 and SHUT THEM DOWN. Now if you ask me that's some total bull...But that has always been a thing in Illinois. Someone in the Illinois Public Health Department, could swoop in and shut it down. That's some serious crap for those young business people, but no more!

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO