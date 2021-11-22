The Journey of a Swallowed AirPod

I’d never heard of this happening before, but apparently it has. Once in a while, someone accidentally eats one of their AirPods. This latest adventure of a swallowed AirPod turned StomachPod comes via TikTok. What Happens When You’re Doing Too Much. Boston-based TikTok user @iamcarliiib had her left AirPod...
This story takes the term built-in speaker a little too literally. A woman has shared how she mistook her Apple Airpods for an ibuprofen tablet and you can probably guess what happened next... TikToker Carli (@iamcarliiib) revealed she somehow managed to swallow the Airpod whole and despite her best efforts...
DEAR ANNIE: I am an 80-year-old female, a widow. I live alone. I have a history of having arthritis, and I can’t take medications for arthritis due to having had stomach ulcers. I had a hip replacement in the spring, and I had hoped I would be able to walk without the use of a walker. It is apparent that I am going to need the walker to function. I talked with my orthopedic surgeon. Surgery is not an option. I have scoliosis as well.
A TikTok user has shared how she mistook one of her AirPods for Ibuprofen and accidentally swallowed it. Saying on TikTok that she was sharing this information "for educational purposes," the Boston-based user named @iamcarliiib, explained that she had the pill in one hand. "I was crawling into bed," she...
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. We had to file this one in the accessories category, but it's probably more suitable for a curiosities tag, as it involves Apple's crime of omission to write "do not swallow" on the AirPods box. That's right, a Bostonian swallowed an AirPod, mistaking it for the ibuprofen pill she held in the other hand, and lived to tell about it on TikTok.
Apple’s AirPods are very simple to lose if you don’t preserve them in its case. Nonetheless, a TikTok consumer swallowed the AirPod, mistaking it for a painkiller. This isn’t the primary time that one of many AirPods has been swallowed by a consumer. We have now beforehand heard how a person swallowed one in his sleep and the way it may be very deadly for a person. Scroll all the way down to learn extra particulars on how a TikTok consumer swallowed one among her AirPods and what did she do after.
TikTok user Carli B shared her experience of swallowing an AirPod, mistaking it for a painkiller. After swallowing the AirPod, she sent a voice message to a friend. Little did she know that the message would be recorded by the AirPod still stuck in her body. She then uploaded a video of the voice message for all of us to hear. You can watch the video by clicking here.
It’s (almost) Thanksgiving! Congratulations, you’ve made it to the holidays! In between the turkey eating and family catch-ups, there is room for some downtime. Apple TV+ has lots of content suitable for all the family during this season. ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’. Let’s start with a classic. A Charlie Brown...
Since 2016 when Apple first released the AirPods, these wireless headphones have been a staple in our society. When you see that long stem coming down from someone’s ears you immediately know what product they are using to enjoy their content or take phone calls. And if you don’t have a pair in yourself, you probably get a little jelly (unless you’re team Android, then go Galaxy Buds!) Now the ever-so-popular AirPod family is growing and there’s a handful of options to choose from, but what are the Best AirPods for you? Thanks to our handy Apple AirPods buying guide,...
Spotify has removed the shuffle button from all album pages following dialogue with the singer Adele. The feature, which allows songs from an album to be played in a random order, remains on Apple Music at the time of this writing. No Shuffle on Album Pages on Spotify After Adele...
On Tuesday Readdle announced the addition of iOS 15’s SharePlay to PDF Expert. This will let people hold online presentations through FaceTime. Make sure you have iOS 15.1 or later. Start a FaceTime call with others and launch PDF Expert. Open the file you wish to present. Tap Start Presenting...
Apple has released firmware updates for the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3. AirPods Pro has been updated to firmware 4A402 from 4A400. AirPods 3 has been updated to firmware 4B66 from 4B61. Apple hasn't disclosed what's changed in these updates; however, we'll let you know if we spot any new...
Twitter has been delving deeper and deeper into e-commerce. Its latest initiative is livestream shopping, and it’s partnered up with a huge retailer for its first test of the platform. During the weekend after Thanksgiving 2021, you’ll be able to take part in a livestream shopping trip through Walmart’s Cyber Deals offers.
I am looking for an app such as Afloat or desk pins, to pin an app to always stay on top. Afloat has been out of development for 10+ years. Desk Pins is a windows only app that has not seen an update since the late e2000's . Every time I search any forums I find many others looking for the same thing!
This week John and Dave find themselves trapped in the Terminal. Will your two favorite geeks escape? Press play to find out as they dig through a few Terminal commands, new and old, invoke some Shortcuts, talk about self-service repairs, empty the Trash, solve a draining battery, and more! You’re guaranteed to learn five new things or your money back!
Tech giant Apple has been the subject of many amazing feats performed by its products. The feats reflect the ruggedness and hidden capabilities of the various Apple products. The list is becoming quite extensive including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even the AirPods. There is a TikTok video making the...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best high-tech gifts for Mom? If you’re reading this, you’re probably wondering what to get for the mothers in your life. There are always the classics, such as flowers, chocolates and personalized DIY gifts, but if your mom appreciates cutting-edge tech and forward-thinking […]
The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
Comments / 0