This past gardening season was one of so many delightful surprises, so the following thoughts seem to be appropriate for Thanksgiving. The copious rain had me cutting the lawn twice in most weeks — and that was a real drag — but not once did any part of the lawn turn brown for lack of water, and that was a first. I also had some astonishing incidents that reminded me that one of the miracles of gardening is that no two years in the garden are ever, ever the same.

