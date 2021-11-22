ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Three more Denton County residents dead of COVID-19

By Marshall Reid Staff Writer marshall.reid@dentonrc.com
 5 days ago
A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semiautomatic testing in 2020 at Northwell Health Labs in March in Lake Success, N.Y. AP file photo

Another three local residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Monday announcement by Denton County Public Health.

DCPH had confirmed a total of 735 COVID-19 deaths in Denton County by Monday afternoon, but confirmation of such deaths lags significantly behind the actual day of deaths in many cases.

The department released the following information about the three deaths confirmed Monday:

  • One Denton man who was at least 80 years old
  • Two men in their 70s who lived in unincorporated northeast Denton County

DCPH on Monday also confirmed another 176 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

According to a Texas Health and Human Services dashboard, 60.6% of Denton County residents who are at least 5 years old were fully vaccinated by early Monday afternoon. The same was true for only 58.6% of all Texans in the same category.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 6,343 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

