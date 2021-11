Missouri non-farm payroll employment increased from September 2021 to October 2021, and the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point. A news release says seasonally-adjusted employment increased by 3,500 jobs over the month, with job gains in both goods-producing and service-providing industries. The state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in October 2021, down from 3.8 percent in September 2021. Recovery from COVID-19-related layoffs continued with an increase of 72,300 jobs from October 2020 to October 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO