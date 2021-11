Illinois will suit up on Monday evening against the Cincinnati Bearcats, its first game back since the disappointing loss to Marquette just a week ago in Milwaukee. The matchup will take place in Kansas City, Mo., as part of the Hall of Fame Classic. The Illini will play in the first of two games tonight. Arkansas vs. Kansas State is the other contest on the docket, setting up a potential rematch against former Illini head coach Bruce Weber.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO