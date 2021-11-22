ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mickey Guyton's 9-Month-Old Son Is Being Sent to ICU, Says 'Doctors Don't Know What's Wrong'

By Georgia Slater
Parents Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Guyton is asking for prayers. On Thursday night, the country artist, 37, shared on Twitter that her 9-month-old son Grayson Clark was sent to the intensive care unit for an unknown reason. "I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors...

www.parents.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Mickey Guyton Emotionally Reveals Son Dealing With Mystery Illness in ICU

Mickey Guyton is calling on the prayers of her fans amid a dire family emergency. The country star took to her Twitter account in the wake of her son's hospitalization. "I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the ICU. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray," she tweeted. Guyton gave birth back in January and has been riding high all year, making the chilling reveal troubling to say the least.
CELEBRITIES
People

Mickey Guyton Says Her Baby Boy Is 'Stable' and 'Improving' After Being Hospitalized for Dehydration

Mickey Guyton is sharing positive news about her son Grayson's health after a stomach bug landed the 9-month-old in the ICU. Guyton, 37, posted an update to Instagram Saturday morning sharing improvements in her son's condition. Grayson, who initially "fell ill" on Nov. 11, was sent to the hospital for "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug," the country singer explained.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Mickey Guyton’s Son Hospitalized: ‘Please Please Pray’

Mickey Guyton's 9-month-old son was sent to the ICU, and the singer isn't sure why. Taking to Twitter, Guyton asked for prayers on Thursday night (Nov. 18). Grayson Clark Savoy is Guyton's only child, born in February of 2021 to her and her husband Grant. She'll occasionally share photos of the boy on social media, or speak to her experience as a parent. This latest message came with much more urgency.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Guyton
TODAY.com

Mickey Guyton shares update on 9-month-old son following hospitalization

Mickey Guyton is sharing an optimistic update about her young son's health condition. The country music singer had revealed on Twitter Thursday that her nine-month-old son, Grayson, had been admitted to the hospital and was in an intensive care unit. The following day, she said that the young child was "not in the clear but ... on the mend" and on Saturday, she shared more behind her son's condition.
CELEBRITIES
People

Mickey Guyton Says Baby Is 'Doing So Much Better' After Hospitalization: 'I'm Thankful for My Son'

Mickey Guyton is grateful her 9-month-old son is doing better as she offers an update from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The country singer, 37, told Today's Al Roker Thursday morning that being at the parade this year is a "pinch-me" moment, adding, however, that she can't wait to rush back home to husband Grant Savoy and their baby boy Grayson for the holiday. Grayson initially "fell ill" on Nov. 11, and was sent to the hospital for "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug," she previously explained.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KXLY

Mickey Guyton reveals baby son is ‘on the road to recovery’ after brief ICU admission

Mickey Guyton’s nine-month-old baby boy is “stable and improving” after being admitted to the ICU. The 38-year-old country R&B star’s little boy – whom she has with husband Grant Savoy – came down with “dehydration because of a severe stomach bug” last week, and they struggled to find a hospital to take in the tot due to the “shortage of nurses” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Mickey Guyton Offers Update on 9-Month-Old Son Grayson, 'Doing Much Better'

Mickey Guyton's sharing some much-needed good news about her 9-month-old son, Grayson. He's "doing much better" and "all signs are stable and improving." The 37-year-old country singer offered the update Saturday morning on social media in a lengthy post detailing Grayson's condition and what led to him landing in ICU. She said Grayson fell ill on November 11 and the ICU trip stemmed from dehydration and a severe stomach bug.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Motherhood#Grammy Awards#Cma
Popculture

AMAs 2021: Mickey Guyton Gives Emotional Performance Following Son's Health Scare in ICU

Mickey Guyton delivered an emotional performance at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. Just days after her 9-month-old son Grayson was hospitalized in the ICU, the country music singer, 37, took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for a performance of her single "All American" off her debut album Remember Her Name, marking her first performance ever at the AMAs.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soul Screwed Series

Her Sister Had a Baby with The Father of Her 3 Kids. Her Mother Says Let Bygones Be Bygones

Black and White Wall Mounted TelephoneRodnae Productions. Hey SSS. I am not writing for someone to tell if I am right or wrong, but rather I just want to see other people's point of view on the matter. I, unfortunately, got into some trouble a few years back and was sentenced to state jail for fourteen months at The Lucille Plane State Jail in Texas. I had three children at the time, so my parents and father of my kids were the guardians during my sentence. It was hard to be in jail, especially during the holidays because all l could do was think about my children and miss them. My family would send me letters, pictures, and money. I would also call home occasionally with the opportunity to speak to everyone at once. One day, about seven months into my sentence, after I received a letter during a mail call, I knew my world was ruined beyond my current situation being at rock bottom. My father had written me a letter breaking the news that my sister was pregnant with her first child and it was my boyfriend who fathered the child. She claimed to be in love with him and was set on having the child. I must have cried harder than I had ever cried in my life. I rushed to a cell block payphone to call home. My mother tried to calm me down and tried to reason with me saying that I must forgive my sister. I had no understanding. My father on the other hand sided with me, and could forcibly be heard asking my sister how could she do this to me? you can only imagine that my time had just become a little harder. With my authorization, my father picked my children up and kept them for the remainder of my time. After my release, there was nothing I felt needed to be said to either party. I had used the remainder of my time to cope and accept what I was returning home to. My sister indeed had the baby, and I in return do not communicate with her or my children's father. It has been about six years since this happened and my parents have reached out and asked me to consider participating in a family gathering that involves my sister. I have declined and told them that I will visit after the festivities when they returned home or that they were welcome to join my household in our festivities. My mother is arguing that it's time to let bygones be bygones and I disagree. I am the type to never disrespect parents but it's really starting to make me mad. How would you move forward after something like this? -#2045678.
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Pregnant With Baby #3?! New Photos Fuel Rumors

Is Joy-Anna Forsyth pregnant? Rumors are circulating once again after she shared a few new photos, and fans are convinced she’s expecting her third baby now. For months, fans have been wondering when Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin, will add another baby to their family. They currently have a three-year-old son, Gideon, and a one-year-old daughter, Evelyn.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy