Mickey Guyton's 9-Month-Old Son Is Being Sent to ICU, Says 'Doctors Don't Know What's Wrong'
By Georgia Slater
Parents Magazine
5 days ago
Mickey Guyton is asking for prayers. On Thursday night, the country artist, 37, shared on Twitter that her 9-month-old son Grayson Clark was sent to the intensive care unit for an unknown reason. "I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors...
Mickey Guyton's son is "not in the clear" yet, but she is breathing a sigh of relief and thanking fans for their support after an undisclosed medical scare sent him to the intensive care unit. Guyton turned to social media on Friday afternoon (Nov. 19) to update fans about her...
Mickey Guyton is calling on the prayers of her fans amid a dire family emergency. The country star took to her Twitter account in the wake of her son's hospitalization. "I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the ICU. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray," she tweeted. Guyton gave birth back in January and has been riding high all year, making the chilling reveal troubling to say the least.
Mickey Guyton is sharing positive news about her son Grayson's health after a stomach bug landed the 9-month-old in the ICU. Guyton, 37, posted an update to Instagram Saturday morning sharing improvements in her son's condition. Grayson, who initially "fell ill" on Nov. 11, was sent to the hospital for "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug," the country singer explained.
Mickey Guyton's 9-month-old son was sent to the ICU, and the singer isn't sure why. Taking to Twitter, Guyton asked for prayers on Thursday night (Nov. 18). Grayson Clark Savoy is Guyton's only child, born in February of 2021 to her and her husband Grant. She'll occasionally share photos of the boy on social media, or speak to her experience as a parent. This latest message came with much more urgency.
Mickey Guyton is sharing an optimistic update about her young son's health condition. The country music singer had revealed on Twitter Thursday that her nine-month-old son, Grayson, had been admitted to the hospital and was in an intensive care unit. The following day, she said that the young child was "not in the clear but ... on the mend" and on Saturday, she shared more behind her son's condition.
Mickey Guyton is grateful her 9-month-old son is doing better as she offers an update from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The country singer, 37, told Today's Al Roker Thursday morning that being at the parade this year is a "pinch-me" moment, adding, however, that she can't wait to rush back home to husband Grant Savoy and their baby boy Grayson for the holiday. Grayson initially "fell ill" on Nov. 11, and was sent to the hospital for "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug," she previously explained.
Mickey Guyton’s nine-month-old baby boy is “stable and improving” after being admitted to the ICU. The 38-year-old country R&B star’s little boy – whom she has with husband Grant Savoy – came down with “dehydration because of a severe stomach bug” last week, and they struggled to find a hospital to take in the tot due to the “shortage of nurses” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mickey Guyton's sharing some much-needed good news about her 9-month-old son, Grayson. He's "doing much better" and "all signs are stable and improving." The 37-year-old country singer offered the update Saturday morning on social media in a lengthy post detailing Grayson's condition and what led to him landing in ICU. She said Grayson fell ill on November 11 and the ICU trip stemmed from dehydration and a severe stomach bug.
Mickey Guyton revealed that her infant son is on the mend after a scary hospitalization that saw him taken to the ICU. Thanks to the help of doctors and the support of her fans, the star revealed that her son is getting better, but still not fully recovered from his scary illness.
Mickey Guyton delivered an emotional performance at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. Just days after her 9-month-old son Grayson was hospitalized in the ICU, the country music singer, 37, took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for a performance of her single "All American" off her debut album Remember Her Name, marking her first performance ever at the AMAs.
