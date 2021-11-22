ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SS&C Intralinks Energy M&A Report 2021: Split Outlooks Despite Industry Rebounds

intralinks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurvey asks dealmakers where Energy transactions are heading. On April 20, 2020, the price of crude oil in the United States turned negative for the first time in history, falling to -USD 37.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the Energy sector brutally when the...

www.intralinks.com

INDUSTRY
intralinks.com

Global Dealmaker Survey Reveals 2022 M&A Outlook for Asia Pacific

The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region was impacted earlier by the pandemic than in other parts of the world but held up more robustly. By Q3 2020, the market had set a record quarterly high. This has continued into 2021, with the first nine months already outstripping every full year since 2015, with USD 892 billion invested across 3,802 deals.
MARKETS
#Renewable Energy#Mergers And Acquisitions#Energy Sector#Emea#M A#Esg
spglobal.com

Better asset quality, economic rebound brighten Indian banks' earnings outlook

Earnings of Indian banks will get a boost from easing nonperforming loans and the nation's economic recovery that will drive demand for credit. Many large banks saw their nonperforming loan ratios decline "as new NPL formation was more than offset by recoveries on retail loans," said Nikita Anand, an analyst at S&P Global Ratings, after both private-sector and government-owned banks reported an improvement in overall asset quality in the fiscal second quarter that ended Sept. 30. "[The banks'] earnings have improved with credit costs moderating," Anand said.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

An Outlook on the Renewable Energy Infrastructure

The transition from fossil fuel energy to renewable energies is an inevitable one for the energy sector but looks to be structured similarly in the long term. While renewable sources will require upgrading and building their own infrastructures in some areas, investing in them will be reasonably close to investments into oil and gas pipelines of today, reported Alerian in a white paper.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
commercialintegrator.com

CompTIA: Tech Industry, Budgets to Rebound in 2022

IT industry advocacy group CompTIA is forecasting a post-pandemic return to acceleration in the information technology industry in 2022. According to the organization’s report, “IT Industry Outlook 2022,” the technology industry and its workforce are eager to move on from the last two years of simply keeping businesses and careers afloat. Now, the focus is on getting back to acceleration and innovation.
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

Energy Transition, Inflation Drive Bullish Commodities Outlook

VanEck Commodity Strategist Roland Morris discusses his views on a potential long-term bull market for commodities. VanEck Commodity Strategist Roland Morris discusses his views on a potential long-term bull market for commodities. He explores the impact of short and long-term trends, including supply constraints, the transition to renewable energy, inflation and Fed tapering.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotelbusiness.com

Sales enablement to help hospitality industry’s rebound

For as long as the hospitality industry has existed, it has hung its hat on the hook of customer service. Some guests are happy with a clean room, a hot shower and a cozy bed. Many others are charmed by—and even expect—a smile, a friendly “How may I help you?” and that most irresistible and irreplaceable of elements: the human touch.
INDUSTRY
capitalspectator.com

Rebounds In US Payrolls, Industrial Output Are Unusually Strong

October data for the labor market and the industrial sector continue to paint a bright profile of recovery in absolute and relative terms vs. previous economic expansions. Retail sales data through last month, updated earlier in the week, suggest the same for personal consumption expenditures, which will be updated for October on Nov. 24. The weak outlier is personal income and it’s unclear if this key indicator will deliver more encouraging results in the upcoming report.
RETAIL
rochesterfirst.com

US industrial production rebounded 1.6% in October

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production rebounded in October as automakers, stung by supply chain problems, posted strong increases and the adverse effects from a hurricane that struck the nation’s energy complex in the Gulf of Mexico faded. Industrial production rose 1.6% last month after a 1.3% plunge in September,...
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Smart Lock Market Trends, Outlook, Industry Growth Rate, Forecast Report 2021- 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Smart Lock Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global smart lock market reached a value of US$ 1.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.
MARKETS
MyChesCo

New Report Captures Energy Saving Impact of 5G-Enabled Vertical Industries as World Tackles Climate Crisis

New research from InterDigital and ABI Research details energy efficiency of enterprise 5G and industry verticals amidst global sustainability commitments. WILMINGTON, DE — Sustainability has never been higher on the societal agenda. Global leaders at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this week are facing hard truths – on the current trajectory, the world will hit the crucial threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature increase by 2030 and demand a dramatic 45% reduction in global carbon dioxide emissions from 2010 levels. With the ICT sector expected to account for as much as 20% of global consumption levels by 2030, any effort to reduce carbon emissions must consider the impact of 5G.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Motley Fool

Why Oil Stocks Plunged on Friday

A new coronavirus strain has renewed fears of an economic slowdown. Potential travel restrictions, among other things, sent oil prices tumbling. Oil market players now are focused on a big event on Dec. 2. What happened. Oil stocks plunged this morning, and there was a lot more to the rout...
STOCKS
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

One-day commodity diesel price decline greatest in more than 30 years

The decline in the price of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange Friday was historic. Oil and equity markets fell broadly on fears of the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. And in the case of the ULSD market on CME, the most basic building block for determining the ultimate retail price of diesel, its decline was one of the largest in the history of the contract going back to 1980.
TRAFFIC
Jacksonville Daily Record

Commercial Development Outlook: Rebound and expansion in Northeast Florida

Northeast Florida’s commercial real estate market has been adjusting to the growth and demand resulting from the pandemic, including changes in the office workplace. Some areas, like industrial and retail sectors, are seeing record vacancy rates. The pandemic began in March 2020. The National Bureau of Economic Research soon announced,...
FLORIDA STATE

