Halfmoon woman hikes 450 miles alone in Spain

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Let's have some fun this Saturday by doing a Fahnestock State Park hike. The hike will be about 8-10 miles, depending on the weather. The hike is rated Vigorous on the new AMC rating scale and 3D8-10 under the previous codes. Not suitable for beginners, slow hikers, or runners. We will start the hike by taking a car shuttle from Cold Spring to the trail head. The hike will be a hilly, demanding hike with a reasonable number of stops. The pace will be brisk, and we will stop as needed. It could be a challenging hike for some. If you are looking for a slow stroll or a high intensity workout, this is the wrong hike for you. Leader determines the pace, distance, and mileage. If you like to run don't come. Hiking boots and backpack are required. Also bring at least 4 quarts of water and your lunch. This is an all-day hike that will start at 9:15 AM and end 5-6 hours later. Rain or extreme heat cancels. No Smoking is allowed on hike. No dogs allowed. No swimming or drones. We will meet in Cold Spring and drive to the parking lot. Those using public transportation take the 7:45 AM Metro-North Hudson line to Cold Spring. (Check the Metro North Schedule for any Changes.) I will be in the first train car opened for passengers at Grand Central. I will be wearing a red AMC leaders shirt, tan wide rimmed hat, and have 2 blue water bottles on my hips. If you are unsure where to go once you get off the train, ride the train in the same car as me. If you get lost at the train station we won't wait. The train will arrive in Cold Spring at 9:10 AM. Trans. 5D. If you are driving, take 9D to Main Street and park at the foot of Main Street near the Depot Restaurant. Be on time. If you are late I won't wait. L: Joe Nigro. If you have any questions, feel free to call me between 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM (718) 331-6148 or email me at joeni1@msn.com. Joe The current status of Covid-19 still presents concerns and challenges. So out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/ The AMC Trip Policy below includes additional information on the subject.

COLD SPRING, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO